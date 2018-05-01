शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Sirmour ›   गोंविंदघाट बैरियर पर अवैध केप्सूल समेत 1 गिरफ्तार

गोंविंदघाट बैरियर पर अवैध केप्सूल समेत 1 गिरफ्तार

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 07:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

गोविंदघाट बैरियर पर अवैध कैप्सूल समेत 1 गिरफ्तार
पांवटा साहिब (सिरमौर)। पांवटा पुलिस और सुरक्षा शाखा टीम ने गोविंदघाट बैरियर पर नाका लगाया था। इस दौरान अवैध रुप से नशीले कैप्सूल समेत एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है। संयुक्त टीम ने मंगलवार को उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल बैरियर गोविंदघाट पर नाका लगाया था। इस दौरान संदेह होने पर पांवटा देवीनगर के वार्ड-10 निवासी परविंद्र सिंह (42) पुत्र सुंदर सिंह को जांच के लिए कहा गया। तलाशी लेने पर आरोपी से 432 कैप्सूल बरामद हुए। इसके बाद आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। उधर, डीएसपी पांवटा प्रमोद चौहान ने पुष्टि की है।
-----------
सुरेश तोमर

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Shilpa Vikas
Television

विकास गुप्ता के साथ रिलेशनशिप पर शिल्पा शिंदे ने दिया टका सा जवाब, सन्न रह गए फैंस

1 मई 2018

mars
Science Wonders

मंगल का ‘दिल’ पढ़ने की तैयारी में नासा, मिशन रहा कामयाब तो पहली बार होगा ऐसा

1 मई 2018

ahan panday
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में होने जा रही हैं एक और स्टार किड की एंट्री, शाहरुख खान के बेटे से मिलती है शक्ल

1 मई 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जातिवादी टिप्पणी: सलमान खान को राहत, नहीं होगी एक्टर के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई

1 मई 2018

Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहले बर्थडे पर पूरा हुआ अनुष्का का 'विराट' सपना, खुला खत लिखकर शेयर की गुड न्यूज

1 मई 2018

rekha amitabh
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन की नई फिल्म देखने के बाद रेखा ने कुछ ऐसा दिया REACTION, सब हैरान

1 मई 2018

game screenshot
Amazing Animals

इंंसानी चेहरा पढ़ने में माहिर होता है ये जानवर, नहीं जानते होंगे यह बात

1 मई 2018

Virat Anushka
Bollywood

अनुष्का का हाथ थामकर फिल्म देखने पहुंचे विराट कोहली, मैच से पहले ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया पत्नी का बर्थडे

1 मई 2018

alia varun
Bollywood

करण जौहर के 15 Cr के सेट पर जहरीले सांप ने मचाई तबाही, शूटिंग छोड़ भागने लगे लोग और फिर...

1 मई 2018

Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

'रब ने बना दी जोड़ी' से पहले इस फिल्म में नजर आई थी अनुष्का शर्मा, आपने पक्का नहीं किया होगा NOTICE

1 मई 2018

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

कैबिनेट बैठक: निजी क्षेत्र में विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना के लिए भूमि संशोधन का प्रस्ताव पास

यूपी कैबिनेट ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में 14 प्रस्तावों को सहमति दे दी। कैबिनेट ने निजी क्षेत्र में यूनिवर्सिटी के लिए भूमि संशोधन प्रस्ताव पास कर दिया है।

1 मई 2018

Jitin Prasad
Lucknow

जितिन प्रसाद हो सकते हैं यूपी कांग्रेस के नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

1 मई 2018

MadhyaPradesh Congress leaders Kamal Nath Jyotiraditya Scindia held a road show in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh

भाजपा हटाओ प्रदेश बचाओ के नारे के साथ भोपाल पहुंचे 71 वर्षीय कमलनाथ, हुआ भव्य स्वागत

1 मई 2018

reason is revealed, why sc-st written on chests of dalit constables
Madhya Pradesh

... इसलिए लिखा गया था अभ्यर्थियों के सीने पर 'एससी-एसटी', NHRC ने भेजा एमपी सरकार को नोटिस

1 मई 2018

सौ फीट तक बिखड़े थे शव के चिथड़े
Varanasi

ईयरफोन लगा रेलवे लाइन पर बैठ कर कर रहा था शौच, तभी आ गई ट्रेन और..

1 मई 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

अंतरराष्ट्रीय मजदूर दिवस पर कांग्रेस ने खोले राज, कहा- AAP सरकार आने के बाद परेशानियां बढ़ी हैं

1 मई 2018

charas
Rampur Bushahar

अंधेरे में पुलिस के सामने कौन फेंक गया ढाई किलो चरस

1 मई 2018

Pilgrim death in yamunotri dham yatra 2018 due to heart attack
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: यमुनोत्री धाम से लौट रहे आंध्रप्रदेश के तीर्थयात्री की हार्टअटैक से मौत

1 मई 2018

डैमो
Mathura

10 दिन नहीं बन सकेंगे ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

1 मई 2018

dr yogita dogra Aiims DM Reproductive
Shimla

हिमाचल से पहली स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. योगिता एम्स में बनीं डीएम रेप्रोडक्टिव

1 मई 2018

Related Videos

नतीजों से पहले ही हिमाचल में बीजेपी प्रत्याशी के जीत का जश्न

हिमाचल विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आने में अभी एक दिन बाकी है, लेकिन बीजेपी प्रत्यांशी की जीत के होर्डिंग पहले ही लगा दिए गए।

17 दिसंबर 2017

शिक्षा की धज्जियां 01:38

हिमाचल में सीएम के सामने स्कूली बच्चों से ये करवा दिया

10 सितंबर 2017

ब्यास नदी में कार गिरी 0:50

कार सवार छह लोग ब्यास नदी में गिरने से घायल

25 मई 2017

शिमला एंटी-ड्रग रैली 0:51

शिमला में एंटी ड्रग रैली के लिए जुटे 400 स्कूली छात्र

23 मई 2017

सिरमौर 0:50

हिमाचल में शराब ठेके के खिलाफ महिलाओं का आंदोलन

15 अप्रैल 2017

Recommended

Battle of domination in Red Fort between Dalmia Group and ASI
India News

लाल किले में शुरू वर्चस्व की लड़ाई, अधिकार क्षेत्र को लेकर सक्रिय हुआ एएसआई

1 मई 2018

मनन वोहरा
Cricket News

RCBvMI Live: RCB ने जीत के लिए मुंबई को दिया 168 रन का लक्ष्य, वोहरा ने खेली शानदार पारी

1 मई 2018

किसान सभा ने सरकार से दाम बढ़ाने की उठाई मांग
Rampur Bushahar

बोतल बंद पानी से सस्ता बिक रहा दूध

1 मई 2018

upnl 22 employee terminate from health department in uttarakhand
Dehradun

Action: नियमों की अनदेखी कर उपनल में रखे गए 22 चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियों को किया बाहर

1 मई 2018

रोते-बिलखते परिजन
Agra

बेटी मर गई, पुलिस कहती रही- किसी के साथ गई होगी, आ जाएगी

1 मई 2018

मंत्री ने रंगरीक में सिंचाई योजना का किया शिलान्यास
Rampur Bushahar

तक स्पीति नदी का होगा तटीकरण : मारकंडा

1 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.