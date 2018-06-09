शहर चुनें

यातायात नियम बताने सड़क पर उतरे डीएसपी

यातायात नियम बताने सड़क पर उतरे डीएसपी

Sat, 09 Jun 2018
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रामपुर बुशहर।
रामपुर में यातायात व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए डीएसपी रामपुर अभिमन्यु वर्मा स्वयं सड़क पर उतरे। उन्होंने वाहन चालकों को शनिवार को यातायात नियम बताए। करीब डेढ़ घंटे डीएसपी ने वाहन चालकों को यातायात के नियमों का पालन करने के दिशा-निर्देश दिए। डीएसपी की अगुवाई में पुलिस टीम ने सुबह नौ से साढ़े दस बजे तक चौधरी अड्डे स्थित बस स्टॉप पर बस, ऑटो, टैक्सी, दोपहिया वाहन सहित अन्य चालकों को यातायात के नियमों का पालन करने के सख्त निर्देश दिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने इंदिरा मार्किट रामपुर और झाकड़ी में भी लोगों को ट्रैफिक नियमों के बारे में जागरूक किया। रामपुर क्षेत्र में लंबे समय से ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था चरमरा हुई है। पुलिस टीम ने सीट बेल्ट, हेलमेट आदि के बारे में बताया। डीएसपी रामपुर अभिमन्यु वर्मा ने कहा कि पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से चालकों को यातायात नियमों का पालन करने बारे में समय-समय पर जागरूक किया जा रहा है। यदि फिर भी कोई चालक यातायात नियमों की अवहेलना करते हुए पाया गया तो उसे किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।
