31 मार्च से पहले होंगे महासंघ के चुनाव

Shimla Bureau Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 10:01 PM IST
पधर (मंडी)। अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी महासंघ ने बहुउद्देशीय स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी महासंघ के चुनाव 31 मार्च से पहले करवाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके तहत प्रदेश भर के सभी स्वास्थ्य खंड में चुनाव प्रक्रिया शुरू करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी महासंघ जिला मंडी के वरिष्ठ उप प्रधान एवं बहुउद्देशीय स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी महासंघ के जिला अध्यक्ष मोहन सिंह चावला और महासचिव मेघ सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा कि अराजपत्रित कर्मचारी महासंघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र ठाकुर और महासचिव एनआर ठाकुर के निर्देशानुसार जिले के सभी खंडों में मार्च से पहले चुनाव संपन्न करवाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कर्मचारियों से आह्वान किया कि जो कर्मचारी पिछले पांच साल तक कांग्रेस सरकार का पिट्ठू बन कर कर्मचारियों का उत्पीड़न कर डराते धमकाते रहे हैं, अब प्रदेश में सत्ता परिवर्तन होते ही मुख्यमंत्री के आगे गिड़गिड़ा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे चाटुकार कभी भी कर्मचारी हितैषी नहीं हो सकते। इन स्वयंभू कर्मचारी नेताओं को पहले पांच वर्ष का हिसाब किताब आम कर्मचारियों के बीच रखना होगा। मोहन सिंह चावला ने कहा कि बहुउद्देशीय कर्मचारियों के चुनाव जिला के सभी खंडों में पारदर्शी ढंग से करवाए जाएंगे।

