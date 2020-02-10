शहर चुनें

चंबा से पठानकोट जा रही बस के इंजन उठी चिंगारी, मची अफरा तफरी

Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 09:57 PM IST
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
चंबा। चंबा-पठानकोट हाईवे पर चैहली के समीप एचआरटीसी बस के इंजन से आग की लपटें उठने से यात्रियों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। इंजन से उठने वाली लपटों को देख परिचालक ने चालक को बस रोकने की बात कही। इसके बाद चालक ने बस को सड़क किनारे खड़ा कर दिया। चालक-परिचालक ने बस से नीचे उतर काफी देर बस के इंजन में पानी फेंका। इस दौरान बस में सवार सभी यात्री बस से नीचे उतर आए।
चालक-परिचालक ने एचआरटीसी कार्यालय में इसकी सूचना दी। गनीमत रही कि चालक और परिचालक ने समय रहते आग पर नियंत्रण पाया, अन्यथा बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। करीब आधे घंटे बाद बस आगामी रूट पर रवाना हुई। जानकारी के अनुसार न्यू बस स्टैंड चंबा से पठानकोट के लिए सोमवार दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे एचआरटीसी की बस रवाना हुई। मगर जैसे ही बस चैहली के समीप पहुंची तो इंजन में अचानक आग लग गई।
इसके बाद चालक और परिचालक ने आग बुझाई। बताया जा रहा है कि कई बार गाड़ी गर्म होने से इंजन में आग की चिंगारी उठ जाती है। वहीं, आरएम चंबा सुभाष कुमार ने बताया कि इस बारे में जानकारी मिली थी। उन्होंने कहा कि इंजन में हल्की चिंगारी उठी थी। इसे बुझाकर कुछ देर बाद बस रूट पर रवाना हुई।
fire inccident in chama bus
