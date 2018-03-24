शहर चुनें

मंदिर न्यास कर्मचारी की मौत

Shimla Bureau Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 12:00 AM IST
मंदिर न्यास कर्मचारी का निधन
श्रीनयनादेवी (बिलासपुर)। शनिवार शाम करीब 4 बजे मंदिर न्यास के एक कर्मचारी का अचानक निधन हो गया। न्यास कर्मचारी बलजिंद्र शर्मा के उम्र 50 वर्ष थी। वह गुरु का लाहौर का रहने वाला था। कर्मचारी की 12 बजे तबीयत खराब हो गई। उसने लंगर इंचार्ज अनिल शर्मा को अपनी तबीयत खराब होने की जानकारी दी। अनिल शर्मा उसे सीएचसी घवांडल ले गए। हालात में सुधार न होते देखकर उसे आनंदपुर साहिब रेफर कर दिया गया। वहां से डॉक्टर उसे चंडीगढ़ रेफर रहे थे कि उसने दम तोड़ दिया। बलजिंद्र शर्मा अपने पीछे विधवा मां, पत्नी व बेटा भूपेंद्र व बेटी आशा छोड़ गए हैं। बलजिंद्र शर्मा के निधन पर भाजपा के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणधीर शर्मा, मंदिर न्यास के अध्यक्ष अनिल चौहान, कर्मचारी संघ के पूर्व प्रधान महेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर, प्रधान सुनील कुमार ने शोक प्रकट किया है।

