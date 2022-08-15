Independence Day 2022: दो युवकों ने खुद के बनाए ड्रोन से फहराया तिरंगा, ऐसे मनाया आजादी का जश्न

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पूरा देश आजादी का 76वां स्वातंत्रता दिवस मना रहा है। आजादी के 75 वर्ष पूरे होने पर हर कोई अपने ही अंदाज में इसे मना रहा है। हर घर तिरंगा अभियान ने आजादी के जश्न को चार चांद लगा दिए हैं। इसी कड़ी में सोमवार को स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर दो युवकों सौरव सिंह और पवन पांडे ने मेक इन इंडिया पहल के तहत उत्पादित अपने स्व-निर्मित हेक्साकॉप्टर का उपयोग करके हरियाणा के ग्रीन ड्रोन जोन में 3 मीटर चौड़ा और 2 मीटर लंबा राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया। ध्वज के साथ ड्रोन 30 मिनट से अधिक समय उड़ता रहा।
#WATCH | Two drone enthusiasts Saurav Singh & Pawan Pandey today hoisted a 3m wide & 2m long national flag in green drone zone of Haryana using their self-made hexacopter produced under Make in India initiative. The drone flew for more than 30 minutes with the flag underslung pic.twitter.com/6atRWk5das— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.