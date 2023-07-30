Rohtak: प्रताप मोहल्ले में मुख्यमंत्री उड़नदस्ते का छापा, शराब का अवैध ठेका पकड़ा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
हरियाणा के रोहतक में मुख्यमंत्री उड़नदस्ते ने प्रताप मोहल्ले में छापा मारकर घर के अंदर बिना लाइसेंस चल रहे शराब के ठेके को पकड़ा है। यहां से काफी मात्रा में शराब बरामद की है। इस संबंध में मोहल्ला निवासी रवि गांधी के खिलाफ पुरानी सब्जी मंडी थाने में आबकारी विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर प्रदीप ने शिकायत दी है।
#WATCH | Haryana: Inspector, Excise Department, Pradeep Kumar says, "Raids were conducted with CM Flying Squad. After, conducting raids we recovered both country and English liquor bottles from the house...We have taken the accused into custody & Informed the police..." pic.twitter.com/pEhFY7eYOf— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023
Next Article
Followed