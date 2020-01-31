शहर चुनें

नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ में नामजद युवक पर केस

Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 11:09 PM IST
होडल। क्षेत्र के गांव करमन में एक युवक द्वारा नाबालिग के साथ छेड़छाड़ किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने पीड़िता के पिता की शिकायत पर गांव निवासी आरोपी के खिलाफ छेड़छाड़, पोक्सो सहित जान से मारने की धमकी देने का मामला दर्ज किया है। अभी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है। पीड़िता के पिता ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि 22 जनवरी को उसकी पुत्री शौच के लिए गई हुई थी। उसी दौरान गांव निवासी युवक वहां पहुंचा और उसका मुंह दबाकर छेड़छाड़ करने लगा। पीड़िता ने विरोध किया तो आरोपी जान से मारने की धमकी देकर मौके से फरार हो गया।
