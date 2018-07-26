शहर चुनें

दो बच्चों का नवोदय विद्यालय में चयन हुआ

दो बच्चों का नवोदय विद्यालय में चयन हुआ

26 Jul 2018
पलवल। राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय अगवानपुर के दो विद्यार्थियों राहुल व शिवानी का नवोदय विद्यालय में चयन हो गया है। मुख्याध्यापक हरीश कुमार शर्मा ने इस सफलता का श्रेय अध्यापकों व अभिभावकों को दिया है। बृहस्पतिवार को दोनों विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल के स्टाफ ने सम्मानित किया और उन्हें बैग भेंट किए। दोनों विद्यार्थियों से पौधरोपण भी कराया गया। इस अवसर पर हुकमचंद, जल सिंह, सुभाष चंद, निशा, संजू, प्रेमलता, निधि व सोनिया मौजूद थीं। ब्यूरो

घुघेरा में हुआ पौधरोपण
पलवल। गांव घुघेरा में युवा सेवा समिति द्वारा पौधरोपण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के तहत युवाओं ने गांव में विभिन्न स्थानों पर फलदार व छायादार पौधे रोपे और उनकी देखभाल का संकल्प लिया। इस मौके पूर्व सरपंच जयनारायण ओलिहान ने कहा कि पेड़-पौधे जीवन का आधार हैं और पर्यावरण संतुलन में अहम भूमिका निभाते हैं। इसलिए सभी अधिक से अधिक पौधे रोपें और उनके पेड़ बनने तक देखभाल करें। इस मौके पर मनोज ओलिहान, राकेश कुमार, राजेंद्र मेंबर, विनोद कुमार, रोहित और लछेंद्र मुख्य रूप से मौजूद थे। ब्यूरो

