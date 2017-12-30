Download App
सड्क हादसे में घायल ट्रक चालक को ओएसडी ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 12:33 AM IST
सड़क हादसे में घायल ट्रक चालक को ओएसडी ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
करनाल।
जीटी रोड स्थित तरावड़ी के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक में फंसे चालक को ओएसडी अमरेंद्र सिंह ने लोगों की मदद से बाहर निकाला और अपनी गाड़ी में अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जानकारी मुताबिक नीलोखेड़ी के अस्पताल में चालक का इलाज चल रहा है। शुक्रवार को ओएसडी अमरेंद्र सिंह जनता दरबार के बाद शाम को चंडीगढ़ जा रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने जीटी रोड पर तरावड़ी के पास एक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक देखा। ओएसडी अमरेंद्र तुरंत गाड़ी से उतरे और ड्राइवर के साथ व लोगों की मदद से चालक को ट्रक से निकाला, जिससे उसकी जान बच गई। उन्होंने ट्रक चालक से बात की तो उसने बताया कि उसका नाम मनोहर लाल उर्फ बंटी है। वह मोती नगर करनाल का रहने वाला है। ओएसडी ड्राइवर को अपनी कार में नीलोखेड़ी अस्पताल ले गए।
