33केवी सब स्टेशन पर जेई को लगा करंट, बुरी तहत झुलसा

33केवी सब स्टेशन पर जेई को लगा करंट, बुरी तहत झुलसा

Rohtak Bureau Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 12:30 AM IST
33केवी सब स्टेशन पर जेई को लगा करंट, बुरी तरह झुलसा अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
करनाल।
कुंजपुरा रोड स्थित 33 केवी सब स्टेशन पर कार्य कर रहे एसएसए जेई मुकेश जांगड़ा को अचानक करंट लग गया। घटना में जेई बुरी तरह झुलस गए। आसपास के कर्मचारियों ने उन्हें तुरंत कल्पना चावला राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिल कराया। इसके बाद शहर के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया। बिजली निगम के उच्च अधिकारियों ने इस मामले की जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं कि यह घटना किसकी लापरवाही से हुई है। निगम के एक्सईएन एसके मक्कड़ ने बताया कि एसएसए जेई मुकेश जांगड़ा कुंजपुरा रोड स्थित 33 केवी सब स्टेशन पर कार्य कर रहा था, जहां उसे अचानक करंट लग गया और वह झुलस गया। जेई को शहर के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया है।
