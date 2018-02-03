अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Haryana ›   Kaithal ›   6 फरवरी को होगा मतदाता सूचियों का प्रकाशन

6 फरवरी को होगा मतदाता सूचियों का प्रकाशन

Rohtak Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 11:49 PM IST
6 फरवरी को होगा मतदाता सूचियों का प्रकाशन
कलायत। डीसी सुनीता वर्मा ने बताया कि कलायत नगरपालिका में एक जनवारी 2018 को क्वालिफाईंग तिथि मानकर गत 10 जनवरी 2018 को प्रकाशित की गई विधानसभा मतदाता सूचियों के आंकड़ों के आधार पर 5 फरवरी तक वार्ड एवं बूथ अनुसार फोटो आधारित मतदाता सूचियों का ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया जा रहा है, जिसका 6 फरवरी को प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। इस प्रकाशन के बाद 11 फरवरी को छोड़कर नगरपालिका क्षेत्र निवासियों से 12 फरवरी सायं 3 बजे तक दावे एवं आपत्तियां प्राप्त की जाएंगी। निर्धारित अवधि तक प्राप्त दावे एवं आपत्तियों का निपटारा 14 व 18 फरवरी को छोड़कर 21 फरवरी तक कर दिया जाएगा। दावे एवं आपत्तियों के निपटारे के खिलाफ 24 फरवरी तक डीसी को अपील की जा सकती है, जिसका निपटारा 25 फरवरी को छोड़कर 28 फरवरी तक कर दिया जाएगा। नगरपालिका कलायत की मतदाता सूचियों का अंतिम प्रकाशन 12 मार्च 2018 को कर दिया जाएगा।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

3 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh asked to shahrukh khan for watch padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने शाहरुख से कहा- 'पद्मावत देखो', किंग खान ने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

3 फरवरी 2018

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

bjp MP Hukum Singh passes away at Noida's JP Hospital after breathing difficulties
Delhi NCR

कैराना से भाजपा सांसद हुकम सिंह का निधन, नोएडा के जेपी अस्पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के गुर्जर नेता व भाजपा के कर्मठ साथी रहे हुकुम सिंह (82) का निधन हो गया।

3 फरवरी 2018

J & K Former CM Omar Abdullah ready to compromise wife, present in court
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला पत्नी से समझौते को तैयार, अदालत में हुए पेश 

3 फरवरी 2018

आला हजरत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन
Rewari

आला हजरत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन

4 फरवरी 2018

चांदनवास गांव में,,,,,,,,
Rewari

चांदनवास गांव में,,,,,,,,

4 फरवरी 2018

Businessmen counted the problems, Bharat Bhushan gave the confidence of the solution
Kushinagar

व्यापारियों ने गिनाई समस्याएं, भारत भूषण ने दिया समाधान का भरोसा

4 फरवरी 2018

तैयारी जोर-शोर पर
Rewari

तैयारी जोर-शोर पर

4 फरवरी 2018

कार्यक्रम 10 फरवरी को
Rewari

कार्यक्रम 10 फरवरी को

4 फरवरी 2018

पत्रकारिता विभाग ने आयोजित की विचार गोष्ठी
Rewari

पत्रकारिता विभाग ने आयोजित की विचार गोष्ठी

4 फरवरी 2018

बने रामनिवास
Rewari

बने रामनिवास

4 फरवरी 2018

azam khan comment on wasim rizvi statement given in ayodhya
Lucknow

राममंदिर विरोधियों को पाकिस्तान भेजने के बयान पर आजम का पलटवार, ' पाक नहीं अमेरिका भेजो'

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

अपनी मां की इच्छा पूरी करने दुल्हन को ऐसे लेकर आया बेटा

कैथल में एक दूल्हा अपनी दुल्हन को लेने के हेलिकॉप्टर से बारात लेकर पहुंचा। दूल्हा अपनी मां की इच्छा पूरी करने के लिए अपने हेलिकॉप्टर से बारात लेकर गया था। हेलीकॉप्टर में दूल्हा-दुल्हन को देखने के लिए गांववालों की भीड़ जुट गई।

30 नवंबर 2017

INSENSITIVITY OF A DOCTOR IN SIRSA CIVIL HOSPITAL 0:45

डॉक्टर साहब गए आराम फरमाने, गार्ड ने ऐसे किया इलाज

19 सितंबर 2017

BJP MP FROM ALWAR MAHANT CHANDNATH FUNERAL IN ROHTAK 01:04

महंत चांदनाथ की समाधि पर श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे सीएम योगी

17 सितंबर 2017

CCTV FOOTAGE OF PRADYUMAN BEING TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AT GURUGRAM 01:06

VIDEO: देखिए, दम तोड़ने से पहले प्रद्युम्न दिखा इतना लाचार!

16 सितंबर 2017

Student are studying on the road and near to garbage, this is Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan reality 01:51

कहीं सड़क पर तो कहीं कूड़े में खुल रही सर्व शिक्षा अभियान की पोल

15 सितंबर 2017

Recommended

Looted cars on Gun Point on Panchkula-Zirakpur Highway
Chandigarh

गाड़ी में बैठे ड्राइवर को पीटकर कार लेकर भागे दो बदमाश, सभी सीमाएं सील, तलाश जारी

4 फरवरी 2018

न्यूपा टीम ने यूजीसी नेट, जेआरएफ उतीर्ण छात्रों से लिया फीडबैक
Sirsa

न्यूपा टीम ने यूजीसी नेट, जेआरएफ उतीर्ण छात्रों से लिया फीडबैक

4 फरवरी 2018

पुलिस ने रात के अंधेरे में अवैध रूप से सहारपुर जा रही लकड़ी पकड़ी
Bijnor

पुलिस ने रात के अंधेरे में अवैध रूप से सहारपुर जा रही लकड़ी पकड़ी

4 फरवरी 2018

फिर चलेंगे स्टोन क्रेशर
Bijnor

फिर चलेंगे स्टोन क्रेशर

4 फरवरी 2018

मेडिकल कॉलेज के रूप में होगा जिला अस्पताल का विस्तार
Bijnor

मेडिकल कॉलेज के रूप में होगा जिला अस्पताल का विस्तार

4 फरवरी 2018

जनपद के 21 ब्लाकों में होगा उपनिर्वाचन
Azamgarh

जनपद के 21 ब्लाकों में होगा उपनिर्वाचन

4 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.