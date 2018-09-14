शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Haryana ›   Jind ›   दुर्लभ एवं औषधीय पौधे रोपित करने का अभियान चलाने वाला जींद बना प्रदेश का पहला जिला

दुर्लभ एवं औषधीय पौधे रोपित करने का अभियान चलाने वाला जींद बना प्रदेश का पहला जिला

Rohtak Bureau Updated Fri, 14 Sep 2018 11:50 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दुर्लभ पौधे रोपित करने वाला जींद बना पहला जिला
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जींद। डीसी अमित खत्री ने शुक्रवार को स्थानीय हर्बल पार्क में कल्पवृक्ष का पौधा रोपित कर दुर्लभ एवं औषधीय पौधरोपण अभियान का शुभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. अरुण सिंह तथा जिला प्रशासन के कई वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने दुर्लभ प्रजाति के पौधे रोपित किए। इसी के साथ जींद जिला दुर्लभ एवं औषधीय पौधरोपण अभियान शुरू करने वाला हरियाणा का पहला जिला बन गया है।
डीसी ने कहा कि दुर्लभ एवं औषधीय पौधरोपण अभियान के तहत हर्बल पार्क में 500 पौधे रोपित किए जाएंगे। यह सभी पौधे हैदराबाद की एक पौधा नर्सरी से मंगवाए गए हैं। इस तरह के विशेष पौधे हरियाणा प्रदेश में पहली बार रोपित किए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह ऐसे पौधे हैं जो दवाइयां व अन्य सुगंधित सामग्री के निर्माण में प्रयुक्त किए जाते हैं। प्रथम चरण में हर्बल पार्क में पौधे रोपित होंगे। इसके बाद इन्हें जिला के अन्य स्थानों पर भी रोपित करने की परियोजना तैयार की जाएगी। आज हर्बल पार्क में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों द्वारा सिंदूर, शाल, कस्ट्रड एपल, येलोटिकॉम, कपूर समेत कई दुर्लभ प्रजाति के पौधे रोपित किए गए।

Recommended

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
EXCLUSIVE

शख़्सियत: जानिए वो बातें जो तलत अज़ीज़ ख़ुद भी अपने बारे में भूल चुके थे
ias tina dabi and athar amir ul shafi khan
Agra

ताजमहल के साये में कुछ यूं नजर आई चर्चित आईएएस जोड़ी, देखिए तस्वीरें

14 सितंबर 2018

e
Weird Stories

गर्भनिरोध के लिए महिलाएं क्यों कराती हैं नसबंदी, झकझोर कर रख देगी ये सच्चाई

14 सितंबर 2018

petrol
Business

आज फिर बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, तीन दिनों में इतनी बढ़ गई कीमत

14 सितंबर 2018

Rape, Gangrape
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः राष्ट्रपति से सम्मानित छात्रा को अगवा करके किया गैंगरेप, छुट्टी पर आए फौजी की करतूत

14 सितंबर 2018

Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: विराट कोहली के बगैर ऐसी है 'हिटमैन की गैंग', जानें सभी 6 टीमों का पूरा स्क्वाड

14 सितंबर 2018

asia cup 2018
टीम इंडिया
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
श्रीलंका क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

एशिया कप 2018: विराट कोहली के बगैर ऐसी है 'हिटमैन की गैंग', जानें सभी 6 टीमों का पूरा स्क्वाड

14 सितंबर 2018

Home Remedies

घर के हर कोने से मच्छर को कर देंगी दफा रसोई में रखी ये 6 चीजें, आजमाकर देखें

14 सितंबर 2018

नीम का तेल
camphor
नींबू
Home Remedies

घर के हर कोने से मच्छर को कर देंगी दफा रसोई में रखी ये 6 चीजें, आजमाकर देखें

14 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

aayush sharma
Bollywood

सलमान के जीजा ने इशारो-इशारों में कटरीना कैफ को लेकर कह दी बड़ी बात, कुछ तो खिचड़ी पक रही है...

14 सितंबर 2018

ekta and hina
Television

टीवी की दुनिया की सबसे स्टाइलिश विलेन बनेंगी इस बार की कमोलिका, एकता कपूर ने खुद किया खुलासा

14 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

हिंदी के दम पर सफल हुईं ये 5 हास्य फिल्में, आज भी देख लो तो हंस-हंसकर दुख जाएंगे गाल

14 सितंबर 2018

dhoom
Bollywood

'जेम्स बॉन्ड 'की तरह बनने जा रही 'धूम 4', भाई के बाद आदित्य चोपड़ा ने अभिषेक बच्चन का भी काटा पत्ता

14 सितंबर 2018

Manmarziyaan
Movie Review

Movie Review: नई पीढ़ी की 'मनमर्जियां' है अनुराग कश्यप की फिल्म

14 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
kaun banega crorepati
Television

'नागिन' के आगे टिक नहीं पाए अमिताभ बच्चन, टीआरपी लिस्ट में औंधे मुंह गिरा 'केबीसी 10'

14 सितंबर 2018

Imran Khan
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से सुपरस्टार बन गया था आमिर खान का भतीजा, इस वजह से एक्टिंग से कर लिया किनारा

14 सितंबर 2018

rk studio
Bollywood

VIDEO: अब RK Studio में कभी नहीं आएंगे गणपति बप्पा, आखिरी बार आरती करते हुए रो पड़े रणधीर कपूर

14 सितंबर 2018

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

'भारत' छोड़ने के बाद खतरे में है प्रियंका का करियर, कमबैक से पहले बॉलीवुड में लग सकता है ब्रेक

14 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

गणेश चतुर्थी पर अंबानी के घर सजा सितारों का मेला, एक छत के नीचे फिर साथ दिखे अमिताभ-रेखा

14 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

court
Dehradun

हाईकोर्ट ने आदेश में किया संशोधन, सेना को बुग्यालों में गश्त करने और रात में ठहरने की अनुमति मिली

हाईकोर्ट ने सेना को बुग्यालों में रात में ठहरने और गश्त करने की अनुमति दे दी है। कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा है कि बुग्यालों में स्वच्छता का पूर्ण ध्यान रखा जाए और आवास पूरी तरह से अस्थायी ही बनाए जाएं।  

14 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डेमो पिक्चर
Lucknow

एससी-एसटी एक्ट में झूठा मुकदमा लिखाने पर कार्रवाई का निर्देश

14 सितंबर 2018

vehicles not having high security number plates after 13 october owner could go jail
Delhi NCR

अगर आपकी गाड़ी में नहीं लगी ऐसी नंबर प्लेट तो 13 अक्तूबर के बाद हो सकती है जेल

14 सितंबर 2018

किताबें
Siddharthnagar

एनसीईआरटी की पुस्तकें न मिलने से छात्र परेशान

14 सितंबर 2018

कपिलवस्तु महोत्सव पांच दिसंबर से
Siddharthnagar

कपिलवस्तु महोत्सव पांच दिसंबर से

14 सितंबर 2018

अायुक्तत की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित समीक्षा बैठक में मौजूद अफसर।
Siddharthnagar

रिकार्ड के अनुसार नहीं मिला जवाब

14 सितंबर 2018

दस साल से बच्ची के साथ अश्लील हरकत का आरोपी लैंसडौन से दबोचा, गिरफ्तार
Kotdwar

दस साल से बच्ची के साथ अश्लील हरकत का आरोपी लैंसडौन से दबोचा, गिरफ्तार

14 सितंबर 2018

बंगले
Lucknow

राजनैतिक पार्टियों को आवंटित सरकारी बंगलों को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में पीआईएल दाखिल

14 सितंबर 2018

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Ravan released from prison
Lucknow

भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर 'रावण' की आधी रात को हुई रिहाई, भाजपा के खिलाफ किया जंग का एलान

14 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

गैंगरेपः तमंचे के बल पर किशोरी को बनाया हवस का शिकार, आरोपियों में एक वृद्ध भी

14 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: मेले में बड़ा हादसा, झूला टूटा, बच्चों की हालत गंभीर

हरियाणा के जींद में चल रहे हटकेश्वर धाम मेले में बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां लगा एक झूला टूट गया जिसमें से गिरकर दो बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। मेले में मौजूद श्रद्धालुओं ने बच्चों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहां एक की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

27 अगस्त 2018

jind 0:32

कार्तिक से मिलिए, हरियाणा 10वीं बोर्ड के हैं टॉपर

22 मई 2018

जींद 1:05

शहरी निकाय मंत्री कविता जैन की निकाली गई शवयात्रा, फूंका पुतला

18 मई 2018

जींद 0:49

जींद में इस वजह से भड़के सफाई कर्मचारी

15 मई 2018

चोरी 1:36

CCTV: देखिए चोरी का ये हैरान कर देने वाला वीडियो, आप भी रहें सावधान

13 अप्रैल 2018

Related

डीडीहाट के नंदा महोत्सव में हिलजात्रा के लखिया की झांकी भी निकाली गई
Pithoragarh

कलश यात्रा और झांकियों के साथ नंदा महोत्सव शुरू

14 सितंबर 2018

PM in Indore
Madhya Pradesh

बोहरा के अलावा इन-इन मस्जिदों का दौरा कर चुके हैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

14 सितंबर 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Chhattisgarh

रायपुर : जब हाथों में तीर-कमान लेकर सीएम से मिलने पहुंचे आदिवासी 

14 सितंबर 2018

प्रधानों ने दिया मनरेगा कर्मियों के कार्यबहिष्कार को समर्थन
Dehradun

प्रधानों ने दिया मनरेगा कर्मियों के कार्यबहिष्कार को समर्थन

14 सितंबर 2018

करसोग में 925 छात्राएं दिखाएंगी दम
Mandi

करसोग में 925 छात्राएं दिखाएंगी दम

14 सितंबर 2018

मित्र देव शर्मा बने दुग्ध प्रसंघ कर्मचारी यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष
Mandi

मित्र देव शर्मा बने दुग्ध प्रसंघ कर्मचारी यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष

14 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.