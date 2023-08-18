Notifications

मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   New guideline of National Medical Commission names of medicines written clearly on prescription

नई गाइडलाइन जारी: अब सभी पढ़ पाएंगे डॉक्टर साहब का पर्चा, साफ अक्षरों में लिखनी होंगी दवाओं के नाम

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Fri, 18 Aug 2023 01:32 PM IST
सार

सीएमओ डॉ. आशुतोष दुबे ने कहा कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में डॉक्टरों के लिए पहले से ही जेनरिक दवाएं लिखने का नियम है। दूसरा नियम दवाओं का फार्मूला साफ-साफ लिखने का आया है। इसका भी पालन किया जाएगा। सरकार का पूरा ध्यान जेनरिक दवाओं के प्रचार-प्रसार पर है।

New guideline of National Medical Commission names of medicines written clearly on prescription
- फोटो : iStock

विस्तार
Follow Us

अब डॉक्टरों को मरीजों के इलाज के लिए लिखी गईं दवाएं पर्चे पर साफ-साफ लिखनी होंगी, वह भी बड़े अच्छरों में। उनकी लिखावट ऐसी होगी कि आम लोग भी आसानी से पढ़ सकेंगे। यही नहीं, उन्हें जेनरिक दवाएं ही लिखनी होंगी। इसे लेकर नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन (एनएमसी) ने नई गाइडलाइन जारी की है।



गाइडलाइन में साफ तौर पर कहा गया है कि ये नियम सभी आरएमपी (रजिस्टर्ड मेडिकल प्रैक्टीशनर) पर लागू होंगे। सरकार से मान्यता प्राप्त चिकित्सा शिक्षा संस्थानों से डिग्री प्राप्त करने के पश्चात भारत सरकार के नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन में पंजीकृत होने वाले डॉक्टर इस श्रेणी में आते हैं। इन डॉक्टरों के पर्चा का नमूना भी जारी किया गया है। इस पर डॉक्टर का नाम, पंजीकरण संख्या, आपातकालीन नंबर, रोगी का नाम, उम्र, श्रेणी, भार आदि का भी जिक्र करना है।


इसे भी पढ़ें: भागदौड़ से राहत: पुलिस लाइंस में फायरिंग रेंज, असलहे का है नवीनीकरण कराना तो देवरिया नहीं जाना

दरअसल, अधिकतर डॉक्टर अपने पर्चों पर दवाइयों का नाम स्पष्ट नहीं लिखते हैं। इनमें से कई नाम तो ऐसे होते हैं, जो पढ़ने में ही नहीं आते, लेकिन मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक पर्चा देखते ही इसे समझ जाते हैं। कई बार मरीजों को किसी खास दवा के लिए घंटों तक दुकान-दुुकान भटकना पड़ता है। लेकिन अब एनएमसी की नई गाइडलाइन में स्पष्ट किया गया है कि डॉक्टर पर्चे पर दवाओं का नाम स्पष्ट रूप से बड़े अक्षरों में लिखें। संभव हो तो नाम टाइप करा दें। इससे मरीज व तीमारदार गलत दवाइयां लेने से बच सकेंगे।

इसे भी पढ़ें: मानबेला में टाउनशिप एवं स्पोर्ट्स सिटी: जीडीए देगा जमीन, फ्लैट व कांप्लेक्स बनवाएंगी निजी फर्में

इसके अलावा केवल जेनरिक दवाएं ही लिखनी होंगी। गाइडलाइन में स्पष्ट किया गया है कि जेनरिक दवाएं ब्रांडेड दवाओं से 30 से लेकर 80 प्रतिशत तक सस्ती होती हैं। कुछ दवाएं ब्रांडेड जेनरिक की श्रेणी में हैं। वह ब्रांडेड से तो सस्ती होती हैं, लेकिन जेनरिक से महंगी होती हैं। इसलिए डॉक्टरों को चाहिए कि इस श्र्रेणी में केवल जेनरिक दवाएं ही मरीज को लिखें। इसके अलावा ऐसी दवा का नाम लिखें, जो दवा की दुकानों पर सामान्य रूप से उपलब्ध हो।

स्पष्ट लिखना ठीक, ब्रांडेड पर रोक गलत

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) से जुड़े डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि दवाओं का नाम स्पष्ट रूप से लिखने का नियम ठीक है, लेकिन केवल जेनरिक दवाएं लिखने का नियम गलत है। आईएमए सचिव डॉ. अमित मिश्रा का कहना है कि केवल जेनरिक दवाएं लिखना का सीधा असर मरीजों की देखभाल और सुरक्षा पर पड़ता है। इससे हम मरीज को मेडिकल स्टोर के भरोसे छोड़ देंगे। सिर्फ फार्मूला लिखने पर मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक उसे कोई भी ऐसी दवा दे सकता है, जो रोग ठीक करने में पूरी तरह से कारगर न हो।

इसे भी पढ़ें: गोरखपुर में प्याज का बढ़ा भाव, टमाटर का गिरा दाम

एनएमसी ने दिए हैं ये सुझाव

  • केवल जेनरिक, गैर मालिकाना दवाओं का ही नाम लिखें।
  • तर्कसंगत और किफायती दवाएं लिखें। दवाओं के प्रभाव को देखते हुए उतनी ही दवा लिखें, जितनी जरूरी हों।
  • निश्चित खुराक संयोजन का इस्तेमाल विवेकपूर्ण तरीके से करें।
  • दवा विक्रेताओं को समझाएं कि वे केवल जेनरिक दवाएं ही लिखें।
  • ब्रांडेड जेनरिक दवाएं लिखने से बचें।
  • ब्रांडेड व जेनरिक दवाओं की समानता के बारे में मेडिकल छात्रों, मरीज व जनता को बताएं।

सीएमओ डॉ. आशुतोष दुबे ने कहा कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में डॉक्टरों के लिए पहले से ही जेनरिक दवाएं लिखने का नियम है। दूसरा नियम दवाओं का फार्मूला साफ-साफ लिखने का आया है। इसका भी पालन किया जाएगा। सरकार का पूरा ध्यान जेनरिक दवाओं के प्रचार-प्रसार पर है।



 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Independence day

अतिरिक्त ₹50 छूट सालाना सब्सक्रिप्शन पर

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही

अपना शहर चुनें और लगातार ताजा
खबरों से जुडे रहें

एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed