Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   More than 110 dilapidated houses in Gorakhpur city

110 से ज्यादा जर्जर आवास: आंधी-बारिश से दहलते हैं खंडहरों के पास रहने वाले, जानमाल के खतरे की होती है परवाह

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Tue, 30 May 2023 04:44 PM IST
सार

अलीनगर और पुर्दिलपुर इलाके में कई जर्जर भवन हैं। शहर के सबसे भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके में शुमार अलीनगर में रोज करीब 25 से 30 हजार लोगों की आवाजाही होती है। लेकिन हर बार बरसात में अलर्ट जारी कर सिर्फ खानापूर्ति कर ली जाती है। इन भवनों में दुकान किए लोगों को भी किसी तरह का डर नहीं है।

More than 110 dilapidated houses in Gorakhpur city
अलीनगर चौराहे पर जर्जर मकान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

गोरखपुर शहर में 110 से ज्यादा घर खंडहर बने चुके हैं। कुछ में नीचे दुकानें और ऊपर मकान है। जब तेज आंधी और तूफान आता है तो अगल-बगल के लोग कांप उठते हैं और घरों से बाहर निकल आते हैं। लेकिन, इन घरों और दुकानों में रहने वाले बेफिक्र हैं।



पिछले साल तेज बारिश में ही जगरन्नाथपुर मोहल्ले में एक खपरौल का घर गिर गया था, दबकर एक युवक की मौत हो गई थी और पांच लोग घायल हुए थे। इसके बाद भी अधिकारी नहीं चेते। सिर्फ मकान खाली कराने की नोटिस देकर खामोश हो गए। वहीं, जान जोखिम में डालकर लोग मौत के साए में जीने को राजी हैं।


जानकारी के मुताबिक, ज्यादातर घरों और दुकानों में किराएदारी को लेकर विवाद है। यह विवाद लंबे समय से है। कम किराया होने के चलते यहां रहने वाले लोग घरों को खाली नहीं करना चाहते हैं। लेकिन, इन घरों के पड़ोसी परेशान हैं। अगर से घर गिरे तो नुकसान उनकी छतों को भी होगा।

अलीनगर में पड़ोसियों का कहना है कि अभी कुछ दिन पहले देर रात आंधी तूफान आया था। हम लोग परिवार के साथ बाहर निकल आए थे। नगर निगम इन भवन मालिकों को नोटिस देकर भूल जाता है, जबकि जिला प्रशासन आपदा प्रबंधन अधिनियम 2005 के तहत ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।

 

जानमाल के खतरे की परवाह नहीं

सुमरेसागर रोड पर जर्जर मकान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुझे तो डर नहीं लगता है
दुकान में लोहे की पिलर लगा है। इसी पर पूरा भवन टिका है। ऐसे में भवन ऊपर से जर्जर तो है, लेकिन असुरक्षित नहीं है। मुझे तो भूकंप या आंधी में गिरने का डर नहीं लगता है। : अभिषेक गुप्ता, दुकानदार, अलीनगर

जर्जर हो गया है पर गिरेगा नहीं
घर के ऊपर का हिस्सा जर्जर जरूर हो गया है, लेकिन इसके नीचे लोहे गाटर लगा हुआ है। इससे इसकी नींव बहुत मजबूत है। बारिश के दौरान इसके गिरने का डर नहीं है। : एसके गुप्ता, दुकानदार थवई का पुल




 

हादसे के बाद ही जागेगा प्रशासन

हादसे के बाद भी प्रशासन जागेगा। हमारे रिश्तेदार का घर भी यहां है। डर लगता है कि अगर कभी तेज हवा या आंधी में हादसा हुआ और भवन गिरा तो रिश्तेदार के परिवार काे नुकसान हो सकता है। : भोला, विजय चौक

किसी को चिंता ही नहीं
नगर निगम या जिला प्रशासन को जर्जर भवन की चिंता ही नहीं। लंबे समय से चौराहे का भवन जर्जर है। चौराहे पर दुर्गा पूजा होती है। भीड़ भी खूब होती है। अगर यह गिर गया तो बड़े हादसे से इन्कार नहीं किया जा सकता है। : दिवाकर, अलहदादपुर

नगर निगम के मुख्य अभियंता संजय चौहान ने कहा कि जर्जर मकानों में किराएदारी का विवाद है, ऐसे में सीधे नगर निगम कुछ नहीं कर सकता है। एक बार फिर से सर्वे करवाकर देखा जाएगा कि उन विवादों को खत्म किया गया या नहीं। रिपोर्ट के बाद उसी अनुसार कार्रवाई करते हुए भवनों में रहने वालों को उसे खाली करवाने का निर्देश दिया जाएगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

