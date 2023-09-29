Notifications

Gorakhpur News

आरएमआरसी: पकड़ में नहीं आ रहे मलेरिया के परजीवी, चल रहा शोध

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published Fri, 29 Sep 2023
 जेई-एईएस कंट्रोल में आने के बाद अब बुखार के मरीजों को हाईग्रेड फीवर श्रेणी में रखकर इलाज किया जा रहा है। ऐता तो नहीं कि मलेरिया के लिए जिम्मेदार परजीवी अपना स्वरूप बदल रहा हो और अचानक बीमारी गंभीर रूप ले ले। इसीलिए आरएमआरसी गोरखपुर के र तीन विशेषज्ञों ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।

Malaria parasites not being caught RMRC research going on
गोरखपुर आईसीएमआर आरएमआरसी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

मलेरिया जैसे लक्षण वाले रोगी तो बहुत हैं, लेकिन जांच में उनकी पुष्टि नहीं हो रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इस वर्ष जिन 95,177 स्लाइड का परीक्षण किया है, उसमें से केवल तीन लोगों में ही मलेरिया की पुष्टि हुई है।



पिछले पांच सालों से इसी प्रकार स्लाइड बन रहे हैं, लेकिन मरीज ट्रेस नहीं हो रहे हैं। अब रीजनल मेडिकल रिसर्च सेंटर के तीन वैज्ञानिक इस बात की जांच कर रहे हैं कि कहीं पैरासाइट्स का स्वरूप तो नहीं बदल रहा। अगर ऐसा हुआ तो जांच के तरीके में भी बदलाव करना होगा


पूर्वांचल में जेई और एईएस के अलावा फाइलेरिया, मलेरिया, कालाजार समेत बुखार के अलग-अलग स्वरूप सामने आते हैं। पिछले तीन-चार वर्षों से मलेरिया जैसे लक्षण वाले मरीज तो अस्पतालों में आ रहे हैं, लेकिन जांच में उनकी पुष्टि नहीं हो रही है।

 

 जेई-एईएस कंट्रोल में आने के बाद अब बुखार के मरीजों को हाईग्रेड फीवर श्रेणी में रखकर इलाज किया जा रहा है। ऐता तो नहीं कि मलेरिया के लिए जिम्मेदार परजीवी अपना स्वरूप बदल रहा हो और अचानक बीमारी गंभीर रूप ले ले। इसीलिए आरएमआरसी गोरखपुर के र तीन विशेषज्ञों ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।

रेंडम रक्त परीक्षण होगा
इस मामले पर शोध के लिए आरएमआरसी के वैज्ञानिक गोरखपुर के जिला अस्पताल के अलावा देवरिया और कुशीनगर के अस्पतालों में भी रक्त संग्रह कर उसका द्विवेदी परीक्षण करेंगे। सीएमओ डॉ. आशुतोष दूबे ने बताया कि आरएमआरसी टीम समय-समय पर ऐसे मामलों का परीक्षण करती रहती है।कुछ दिन पहले ही ब्लड जांच के लिए टीम आई थी।

मलेरिया से संबंधित आंकड़े एक नजर में
 
वर्ष स्लाइड मरीज
2023 95177 3
2022 131625 10
2021 38666 11
2020 26058 1
2019 72833 11
2018 71556 5
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

