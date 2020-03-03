शहर चुनें

बास्केटबॉल के खिलाड़ियों का ट्रायल, हनुमान मंदिर में विशेष पूजा, देखें दिनभर की रियल टाइम अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 01:15 PM IST
Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर में आज दोपहर को भाजपा महानगर एवं साहबगंज किराना कमेटी की ओर बजट पर गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया है। यह कार्यक्रम किराना कमेटी हॉल साहबगंज में होगा। वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश स्थानीय निकाय इंजीनियर्स एसोसिएशन का मंडलीय अधिवेशन भी होटल क्लार्क इन ग्रैंड में किया जा रहा है।

शहर के रीजनल स्पोटॅर्स स्टेडियम में छात्रावास में प्रवेश के लिख बास्केटबॉल के खिलाड़ियों का ट्रायल चल रहा है। बेतिहाता स्थित हनुमान मंदिर विशेष पूजा अर्चना होगी।

आगे देखें दिनभर की रियल टाइम अपडेट...

 
latest gorakhpur news gorakhpur news today gorakhpur news update gorakhpur news

कोरोनावायरस
Delhi NCR

कोरोनावायरस : मोबाइल फोन की स्क्रीन भी साफ रखना जरूरी, जानें बचाव के ये उपाय

3 मार्च 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

गन्ने की पत्ती जलाते समय जिंदा जला किसान, बहू पहुंची खेत तो इस हाल में मिला शव

3 मार्च 2020

सांत्वना देने वालों का लगा तांता
Meerut

परिवार का लाडला था आफताब, बनना चाहता था डॉक्टर, दिल्ली हिंसा में गई जान, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

3 मार्च 2020

केशवदेव मंदिर में मुख्यमंत्री ने खेली होली
Agra

राधा-कृष्ण की भक्ति में रंगे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, चांदी की पिचकारी से ठाकुरजी संग खेली होली

3 मार्च 2020

मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी
Agra

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दूर की संतों की नाराजगी, कहा, प्रयागराज से बेहतर होगा वृंदावन कुंभ

3 मार्च 2020

Saints and Mahavat crying on 80 year old Elephant Pawanakali Bhu Samadhi ceremony
Dehradun

अखाड़े की शेभायात्राओं की शान थी 'पवनकली', अंतिम विदाई में भर आई संतों और महावत की आंखें, तस्वीरें...

3 मार्च 2020

weather changes in a very fast manner in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

मार्च के तीसरे ही दिन मौसम के सख्त तेवरों ने पसीना छुड़ाया, सीधी धूप से बचते दिखे लोग, तस्वीरें

3 मार्च 2020

इसी बस में करंट उतरने के बाद लगी थी आग
Kanpur

बरातियों से भरी बस में उतरा करंट तो मच गई भगदड़, आग लगने के बाद कूद कर बचाई जान

3 मार्च 2020

राधा-कृष्ण के स्वरूप के साथ मुख्यमंत्री योगी व अन्य
Agra

बरसाना होलीः मुख्यमंत्री ने देखी रासलीला, कलाकारों ने मोहा सभी का मन, देखें तस्वीरें

3 मार्च 2020

युवक ने मंदिर में दो प्रेमिकाओं के साथ की शादी
Prayagraj

यूपी: विवाद के बाद युवक ने दो प्रेमिकाओं संग एकसाथ रचाई शादी, घर ले जाने की बात कह कर हुआ फरार  

3 मार्च 2020

Corona virus
Gorakhpur

महाराजगंज के रास्ते गोरखपुर में आ सकता है कोरोनावायरस, रहें सावधान, पढ़ लें पूरी खबर

3 मार्च 2020

Leopard Cub Entered in House Store Room in pauri, afraid to see crowd, see visuals
Dehradun

घर के स्टोर में घुसा गुलदार का शावक, कई घंटे तक नहीं आया बाहर, तस्वीरों में देखिए फिर क्या हुआ...

3 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल पर मास्क पहने सैलानी
Agra

कोरोनावायरस: आगरा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जारी किया हाई अलर्ट, बरतें यह सावधानी

3 मार्च 2020

कलाकारों की टोली
Agra

मुख्यमंत्री योगी के स्वागत में भगवामय हुआ बरसाना, तस्वीरों में देखें राधारानी के गांव का नजारा

3 मार्च 2020

लड्डू होली (फाइल)
Agra

होली 2020: राधारानी के आंगन में रंग-गुलाल के साथ बरसेंगे लड्डू, द्वापर युग से जुड़ी है अनूठी परंपरा

3 मार्च 2020

Uttarakhand: Car Fell into Ditch modal died
Dehradun

मॉडल को ब्यूटी कॉन्टेस्ट में जाना था मुंबई, लेकिन उससे पहले मौत ने मारा झपट्टा, तस्वीरें

3 मार्च 2020

hastinapur temple
Meerut

महाभारत सर्किट: बहसूमा की धरती पर सिसकते भग्नावशेषों के साथ आज भी खड़ा है कौरवों का कोषागार 

3 मार्च 2020

Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary
Meerut

हस्तिनापुर अभ्यारण्य के वन्य जीवों को इंसानों से खतरा, 33 साल से तय नहीं हो पाई सेंक्चुरी की सीमा

3 मार्च 2020

स्पोर्ट्स फेस्टिवल
Jammu

नई उड़ान भर रहीं कश्मीर की बेटियां, घाटी में पहली बार हुआ स्पोर्ट्स फेस्टिवल का आयोजन

3 मार्च 2020

अस्पतालों के बाहर अपनों के शव मिलने का इंतजार करते लोग(फाइल फोटो))
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: अस्पताल में अब तक पड़ा है एक पैर, एक गर्दन और थैले भर हड्डियां, नहीं हो पाई पहचान

3 मार्च 2020

Firaq Gorakhpuri
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर का वो मशहूर शायर, जिसने पं. जवाहर लाल नेहरू पर कसा था तंज, आज भी लोग करते हैं याद

3 मार्च 2020

बाएं अमित शाह, दाएं बाबा गोरखनाथ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर से जुड़ा है भाजपा की जीत का कनेक्शन, यहां से अमित शाह ने बदला था समीकरण

3 मार्च 2020

