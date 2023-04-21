Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   If you burn diesel worth 90 lakhs then how to drive an e rickshaw worth 40 lakhs

गोरखपुर में सफाई अभियान में फेल: 90 लाख का डीजल फूंकते हैं तो 40 लाख के ई-रिक्शा कैसे चलाएं

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 03:48 PM IST
सार

उप नगर आयुक्त संजय शुक्ला ने कहा कि इन वाहनों के संबंध में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। वाहन कब खरीदे गए? उनका उपयोग क्यों नहीं किया जा सका। इसके बारे में जानकारी करने के बाद ही कुछ कह पाएंगे।

If you burn diesel worth 90 lakhs then how to drive an e rickshaw worth 40 lakhs
नगर निगम के महेवा स्थित स्टोर में कबाड़ हो गईं 2 लाख की कीमत से खरीदी गईं गाडियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

गोरखपुर शहर की बेहतर सफाई के लिए खरीदे गए 20 ई-रिक्शा को छह माह चलाने के बाद कबाड़ के ढेर में खड़ा कर दिया गया। कुछ ई-रिक्शा तो चलती हालत में थे, जबकि कुछ में मामूली खराबी थी। किसी की मरम्मत ही नहीं हुई।



अब ज्यादातर ई-रिक्शा की बैटरियां गायब हैं। वहीं, नगर निगम ने शहर से कूड़ा उठाने के लिए 300 से ज्यादा छोटी व बड़ी गाड़ियां लगा रखीं हैं, जिन पर हर महीने 90 लाख रुपये का डीजल खर्च होता है।


ई-रिक्शा की मरम्मत और उसे चलाने में हुई लापरवाही के पीछे के खेल को सहजता से समझा जा सकता है। नगर निगम ने वर्ष 2018 में डोर टू डोर कूड़ा उठाने के लिए योजना बनाई थी। मकसद था कि जो गलियां बेहद सकरी हैं, वहां भी बेहतर तरीके से सफाई हो सके।

इसके लिए ट्राली युक्त 20 ई-रिक्शा मंगाए गए गई। एक ई-रिक्शा की कीमत करीब दो लाख रुपये थी। इनमें पीछे बने बॉक्स में गीला और सूखा कचरा रखने की व्यवस्था थी। शुरुआती दिनों में ये मोहल्लों में चलाए भी गए। बाद में मामूली खराबी की वजह से धीरे-धीरे स्टोर में खड़े कर दिए गए।
 

बैट्रियां लापता, खराब हो गए टायर- ट्यूब

नगर निगम के स्टोर में बैट्री चालित गाड़ियां खड़ी- खड़ी गल रही हैं। इनके टायर और ट्यूब खराब हो गए हैं। इनकी बैट्रियां भी गायब हो चुकी हैं।

प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए मंगाए गए थे वाहन
नगर निगम ने बैट्री चालित ई-रिक्शा का इंतजाम यह सोचकर किया था कि इनकी पहुंच तंग गलियों में भी हो सकेगी और वायु प्रदूषण पर भी नियंत्रण होगा। नगर निगम से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि कम खर्च में कूड़ा उठाने वाली गाड़ियों को लंबे समय तक चलाने के लिए गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई गई, जिससे यह नौबत आई। ये अब पूरी तरह से कबाड़ हो चुके हैं।



किसी ने नहीं किया गया हिसाब-किताब, बदलते रहे अधिकारी-कर्मचारी
नगर निगम के बजट से 40 लाख रुपये खर्च करके मंगाए गए 20 बैट्री चालित वाहन क्यों और कैसे खराब हो गए। इसका हिसाब किसी ने नहीं किया। इस दौरान अधिकारी और कर्मचारी बदलते रहे। वर्तमान में तैनात अधिकारियों को इन वाहनों के संबंध में कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

उप नगर आयुक्त संजय शुक्ला ने कहा कि इन वाहनों के संबंध में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। वाहन कब खरीदे गए? उनका उपयोग क्यों नहीं किया जा सका। इसके बारे में जानकारी करने के बाद ही कुछ कह पाएंगे।




 
