Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Fed up with usurers shopkeeper conspired to kidnap himself

Gorakhpur News: सूदखोरों से तंग आकर दुकानदार ने रची खुद के अपहरण की साजिश, मांगी थी तीन लाख फिरौती

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Fri, 10 Feb 2023 11:47 AM IST
सार

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

गोरखपुर में सूदखोरों से परेशान होकर टेंट दुकानदार मनीष मद्देशिया ने खुद के अपहरण की साजिश रची। वह घर से बिना बताए चला गया और परिजनों को बताया कि पांच लोगों ने उसका अपहरण कर लिया है। तीन लाख दस हजार रुपये मेरे खाते में भेज दो नहीं तो यह लोग मेरी हत्या कर देंगे।



परिजनों की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने लोकेशन के आधार पर मनीष को अजमेर से बरामद किया। बृहस्पतिवार को कोर्ट में पेश करके उसे फिरौती मांगने का आरोपी बनाकर जेल भिजवा दिया।


पुलिस ने मनीष पर कार्रवाई तो कर दी, लेकिन जिन सूदखोरों से परेशान होकर उसने अपने अपहरण की साजिश रची उन पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। जबकि मनीष को इस काम के लिए मजबूर करने के पीछे दो सूदखोर हैं, जो उसे मानसिक प्रताड़ना दे रहे थे।

 

एसपी नार्थ डॉ. मनोज कुमार अवस्थी ने पुलिस लाइंस में पत्रकारों को बताया कि झंगहा के जंगल गौरी नंबर दो अमहिया निवासी मनीष टेंट हाउस चलाते हैं। धंधे में मंदी की वजह से उसने ब्याज पर पैसे उधार ले लिए, लेकिन वापस नहीं कर पाए। सूद बढ़ने की वजह से पैसे काफी बढ़ गए और सूदखोर पैसे वापस करने का दबाव बनाने लगे। इसके बाद मनीष ने खुद के अपहरण की साजिश रच दी।

वह 29 जनवरी को बिना घरवालों को बताए कहीं चला गया। इसके बाद घरवालों ने उसकी गुमशुदगी दर्ज करा दी। मनीष ने 30 जनवरी की शाम मां को अपने मोबाइल से फोन किया और बताया कि पांच लोगों ने उसका अपहरण कर लिया है। अपहरणकर्ता 3 लाख 10 हजार रुपये की फिरौती मांग रहे हैं। उसे बिहार में रखे हैं।

मनीष ने मां से कहा कि रुपये जल्दी से मेरे खाते में भेज दो, नहीं तो अपहरणकर्ता उसकी हत्या कर देंगे। इसकी सूचना मनीष के पिता जयप्रकाश ने थाने में दी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अपहरण का मुकदमा दर्ज किया और जांच में जुट गई। इस बीच पुलिस ने मनीष का मोबाइल फोन नंबर सर्विलांस पर लगा दिया।

एसपी ने बताया कि एक बार फिर मनीष ने एक फरवरी को मां को फोन करके कहा कि पैसे क्यों नहीं भेज रही हो? जब उसकी हत्या हो जाएगी तब भेजोगी क्या? इसके बाद मनीष के परिवार वालों ने उसके खाते में 5 और 10 हजार करके दो बार में 15 हजार रुपये भेजे। मनीष ने 3 फरवरी को मां को फोन करके और पैसे भेजने के लिए कहा। बताया कि अपहरणकर्ता उसे अब राजस्थान ले जा रहे हैं। पैसे नहीं मिलने पर उसकी हत्या कर देंगे। इधर, उसे खोजते हुए पुलिस पहले हरिद्वार फिर अजमेर पहुंची और साथ लेकर आई।

 

हरिद्वार में चाय पीता और घूमता मिला मनीष

एसपी ने बताया कि मनीष की तलाश में लगी पुलिस को उसकी लोकेशन हरिद्वार में मिली थी। सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी हाथ लगा, जिसमें वह आराम से चाय पीता और अकेले टहलते नजर आ रहा था। इसके बाद पुलिस को यकीन हो गया कि उसका अपहरण नहीं हुआ है। बात कुछ और है, लेकिन पुलिस के हरिद्वार पहुंचने से पहले वह अजमेर चला गया। इसके बाद पुलिस अजमेर पहुंची थी।

एसपी नार्थ मनोज अवस्थी ने कहा कि पुलिस ने जांच के आधार पर मनीष को खुद की हत्या की साजिश रचकर फिरौती लेने का आरोपी बनाया है। आरोपी को जेल भेजा गया है। सूदखोरों के बारे में जानकारी करके उसकी जांच की जा रही है। हकीकत पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
 

धंधा तो चला नहीं, सूद के दलदल में जरूर फंस गया मनीष

मनीष मद्देशिया ने अपने टेंट के धंधे को बढ़ाने के लिए सात माह पहले सूद पर 1.40 लाख रुपये कर्ज लिया था। धंधा तो बढ़ा नहीं, लेकिन कर्ज की रकम बढ़कर दोगुनी हो गई। सूद के दलदल से निकलने के लिए मनीष ने जो राह चुनी उसने उसे जेल पहुंचा दिया। अब रहा सहा धंधा भी चौपट हो जाएगा और जिंदगी कानून के चक्कर में उलझ गई है।

पूछताछ में मनीष ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने टेंट का धंधा बढ़ाने के लिए करीब सात माह पहले दो लोगों से 1.40 लाख रुपये ब्याज पर लिया। एक लाख रुपये जिस शख्स से लिया, उसने 15 प्रतिशत मासिक ब्याज तय की। जिससे 40 हजार रुपये लिया, उसने दस प्रतिशत मासिक ब्याज तय की थी। धंधा तो बढ़ा नहीं, लेकिन कर्ज की रकम बढ़कर तीन लाख रुपये से अधिक हो गई।

जैसे ही कर्ज की राशि दोगुनी हुई कर्ज देने वालों ने परेशान करना शुरू कर दिया। रोजाना दुकान पर तकादा करने आने लगे। सूदखोरों से बचने के लिए कई बार दुकान बंद करके भागा, लेकिन कोई हल नहीं निकला। कोई रास्ता नहीं सूझा तो खुद के अपहरण की साजिश रची। उसमें भी सफल नहीं हुआ। हालांकि, एसपी नार्थ मनोज अवस्थी का कहना है कि पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है। सूदखोरों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

