Gorakhpur News

ऑनलाइन गेम से खतरा: मोबाइल पर रखें काबू, खेल-खेल में जेब कटवा रहा आपका बाबू

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Fri, 12 May 2023 11:29 AM IST
सार

एसपी क्राइम इंदु प्रभा ने कहा कि साइबर सेल में आए अधिकांश मामलों की छानबीन में सामने आता है कि पीड़ित के बच्चे ने गेम खेलने के दौरान रुपये गवाएं हैं। इस तरह के प्रकरण में लोग कार्रवाई नहीं चाहते हैं। सजगता बरतकर अभिभावक इस तरह के नुकसान से बच सकते हैं।

Children playing online games spending money from parents account to buy weapons
(सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

बच्चों में ऑनलाइन गेम खेलने की लत माता-पिता को कंगाल बना रही है। गेम खेलने के दौरान बच्चे विभिन्न तरह के हथियार (टूल्स) खरीदने में रुपये खर्च कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा ऑनलाइन गेम खेलने के दौरान साइबर अपराधी भी बच्चों को विभिन्न तरह के ऑफर देकर अपना शिकार बना रहे हैं।



बैंक के खाते से रुपये गायब होने पर जब परिजन पुलिस अधिकारियों से शिकायत दर्ज करा रहे हैं, तो यह हकीकत सामने आ रही है। क्राइम ब्रांच के साइबर सेल विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि बच्चों को पढ़ाई के लिए मोबाइल फोन देने वाले अभिभावक सजग रहें। सावधानी बरतकर ही बचाव किया जा सकता है।


क्राइम ब्रांच के साइबर सेल में हर माह सात से आठ ऐसी शिकायतें आ रहीं हैं, जिनमें बच्चों ने ऑनलाइन गेम खेलने के दौरान पिता या माता के एकाउंट से विभिन्न तरह के हथियार (टूल्स) खरीदकर रुपये खर्च कर दिए। इस तरह के लेनदेन का पहला मैसेज तो मोबाइल फोन पर आता है। उसके बाद किए गए लेनदेन की जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती। ऐसे में अभिभावक को बैंक खाते से खर्च किए गए रुपये की सही जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती। धीरे-धीरे जब यह रकम बढ़कर अधिक हो जाती हैं, तो लोग साइबर ठगी की शिकायत दर्ज कराते हैं। जांच के बाद मामला सामने आता है कि गेम खेलने के दौरान बच्चे ने पैसे खर्च किए हैं। इसके बाद शिकायकर्ता भी अपना प्रार्थना पत्र वापस ले लेते हैं।

 

केस एक

महिला ने की शिकायत, खाते से गायब हो गए 1.50 लाख
शाहपुर, नंदानगर में रहने वाली एक महिला के एकाउंट से 1.50 लाख रुपये गायब हो गए। उनके बैंक एकाउंट से नवंबर माह से धीरे-धीरे रकम कम हो रही थी। शुरुआत में 40 से 50 रुपये कटे। बाद में रकम बढ़ती चली गई। पांच माह में उनके एकाउंट से विभिन्न तिथियों में पैसे गायब हो गए। जरूरत पड़ने पर वह एक दिन बैंक गईं, तो लेनदेन का विवरण निकलवाया। तब मालूम हुआ कि उनके पैसे निकले हैं। महिला की शिकायत पर साइबर सेल ने जांच की तो मालूम हुआ कि ऑनलाइन गेम खेलने के दौरान पैसों का लेनदेन हुआ है।

केस दो
प्रवक्ता के खाते से निकले 1.43 लाख रुपये
गोरखपुर शहर के एक कॉलेज के प्रवक्ता ने पुलिस के पास शिकायत दर्ज कराई। बताया कि उनके खाते से 1.43 लाख रुपये साइबर जालसाजों ने गायब कर दिए। शिकायत पर साइबर सेल ने जांच की, तो मालूम हुआ कि ऑनलाइन गेम खेलने के दौरान पैसे खर्च हुए हैं। साइबर सेल के हेड कांस्टेबल शशिशंकर राय और शशिकांत जायसवाल ने मोबाइल फोन मंगवाया। तब मालूम हुआ कि उनके बेटे ने ही गेम खेलने के दौरान पैसे खर्च किए हैं। इसकी जानकारी होने पर उन्होंने अपनी शिकायत वापस ले ली।
 

शुरू में फायदा देकर ललचाते हैं, फिर शुरू होता है खाता खाली करने का खेल

Children playing online games spending money from parents account to buy weapons
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साइबर सेल हर माह ऐसे मामले आ रहे जिनमें माता-पिता या अन्य अभिभावक साइबर ठगी की शिकायत कर रहे हैं। जांच के दौरान मालूम हो रहा है कि उनके घर में बच्चों ने गेम खेलने के दौरान रुपये का लेनदेन किया है। अधिकांश लोग अपने मोबाइल नंबर से यूपीआई का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। इससे बच्चे गेम से जोड़ लेते हैं। फिर गेम खेलने के दौरान विभिन्न तरह के हथियार बंदूक, लाइफ लाइन सहित अन्य चीजें खरीदते हैं।

गेम में खरीदारी के शुरूआत में फायदे मिलते हैं, जिनके लालच में पड़कर बच्चे पैसे गवां देते हैं। साइबर विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक कई गेम प्ले स्टोर से हटा दिए गए हैं, लेकिन उनको एपीके (एंड्राइड पैकेज किट) के जरिए अभी भी डाउनलोड किया जा रहा है। इन गेम में रुपये के लेनदेन की जानकारी मोबाइल के मैसेज इनबॉक्स से नहीं मिल पाती है। साइबर विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक रॉबलॉक्स, माइनक्राफ्ट, फोर्टना इट और एपेक्स जैसे गेम के जरिए साइबर ठग बच्चों को शिकार बनाते हैं।

 

ये सावधानी बरतें

  • बैंक एकाउंट के लेनदेन के लिए अलग मोबाइल नंबर और ईमेल आईडी का इस्तेमाल करें।
  • बैंक एकाउंट से जुड़े हुए मोबाइल हैंडसेट बच्चों को गेम खेलने के लिए न दें।
  • एटीएम कार्ड और बैंक से संबंधित दस्तावेजों की जानकारी बच्चों को कतई उपलब्ध न कराएं।
  • ऑनलाइन सामान मंगाने के दौरान मोबाइल फोन पर अधिकृत एप का इस्तेमाल करें।
  • मोबाइल फोन पर अपना इंटरनेट बैकिंग यूजरनेम और पासवर्ड कभी सेव (सुरक्षित) न करें।
  • फोन पर स्पैम (इंटरनेट पर भेजे जाने वाले अप्रासंगिक या अनचाहे संदेश) अलर्ट रखें, एंटी वायरस भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।
  • साइबर ठगी के लिए जालसाज फर्जी गेम साइट बनाते हैं। इसके जरिए निजी जानकारी मांगकर हैकर अपने सर्वर में सुरक्षित कर लेते हैं, जिससे ठगी होती है।
  • बच्चे के मोबाइल फोन पर पैरेंट कंट्रोल एप डाउनलोड करें, जिससे बच्चे के मोबाइल की निगरानी हो सकेगी।
एसपी क्राइम इंदु प्रभा ने कहा कि साइबर सेल में आए अधिकांश मामलों की छानबीन में सामने आता है कि पीड़ित के बच्चे ने गेम खेलने के दौरान रुपये गवाएं हैं। इस तरह के प्रकरण में लोग कार्रवाई नहीं चाहते हैं। सजगता बरतकर अभिभावक इस तरह के नुकसान से बच सकते हैं। बच्चों को पढ़ाई के लिए दिए गए मोबाइल फोन से कोई बैंक एकाउंट, यूपीआई (एकीकृत भुगतान इंटरफेस / यूनिफाइड पेमेंट्स इंटरफेस) या फिर ऑनलाइन लेनदेन न करें।



 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

