Gorakhpur News

UP News: निषाद महाकुंभ से पहले आमने-सामने आए कैबिनेट मंत्री संजय निषाद व पूर्व मंत्री जयप्रकाश

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sat, 22 Jul 2023 10:58 AM IST
सार

जयप्रकाश निषाद की पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे निषाद पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता नारेबाजी करने लगे। इस दौरान दोनों के समर्थकों में झड़प भी हुई। बाद में जयप्रकाश उठकर निषाद पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के पास पहुंचे और हाथ जोड़कर चुप रहने की अपील की, लेकिन उनकी फरियाद का कोई असर नहीं हुआ।

Cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad and former minister Jayprakash came face to face before Nishad Mahakumbh
बाएं से कैबिनेट मंत्री संजय निषाद व पूर्व मंत्री जयप्रकाश। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद जयप्रकाश निषाद ने 24 जुलाई को निषाद महाकुंभ का आयोजन किया है। इससे पहले निषाद समाज का नेतृत्व करने का दावा करने वाले प्रदेश सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री डॉ. संजय निषाद और जयप्रकाश निषाद आमने-सामने आ गए। एक-दूसरे को विभीषण व जयचंद बताते हुए समाज को सचेत रहने का आग्रह किया है।



पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद और पूर्व मंत्री जयप्रकाश निषाद ने मछुआरा समाज को अनुसूचित जाति का लाभ दिलाने समेत अन्य मुद्दों पर 24 जुलाई को रामगढ़ताल स्थित दिग्विजय नाथ पार्क में निषाद महाकुंभ का आयोजन किया है। इसकी जानकारी और उद्देश्य बताने के लिए वह शुक्रवार को सर्किट हाउस में एक बजे पत्रकार वार्ता का आयोजन किए थे।


इससे पहले ही दिन में सुबह 11.30 बजे प्रदेश सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री डॉ. संजय निषाद सर्किट हाउस पहुंच कर कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक करने के साथ पत्रकार वार्ता करने लगे।

दोपहर में 1.30 बजे तक उनके द्वारा मीटिंग हॉल नहीं छोड़ने पर जयप्रकाश निषाद सर्किट हाउस के हाल में ही कुर्सी मेज लगवा कर पत्रकारों से बातचीत करने लगे। दोनों नेताओं ने एक-दूसरे को जयचंद और विभीषण बताते हुए समाज को सचेत रहने की अपील की है।

जयप्रकाश निषाद की पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे निषाद पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता नारेबाजी करने लगे। इस दौरान दोनों के समर्थकों में झड़प भी हुई। बाद में जयप्रकाश उठकर निषाद पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के पास पहुंचे और हाथ जोड़कर चुप रहने की अपील की, लेकिन उनकी फरियाद का कोई असर नहीं हुआ। कार्यकर्ता नारेबाजी करते रहे।

मछुआ समाज के हितों के लिए बनी है निषाद पार्टी : डॉ. संजय निषाद
निषाद पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व प्रदेश सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री (मत्स्य विभाग) डॉ. संजय निषाद ने शुक्रवार को सर्किट हाउस में प्रेसवार्ता में कहा कि निषाद पार्टी मछुआ समाज के हितों के लिए बनी है। मछुआ समाज को विकास की अग्रणी भूमिका में लाना ही एकमात्र लक्ष्य है। इस दौरान उन्होंने मछुआ समाज को संबोधित अपने खून से पत्र लिखा। जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा कि जीवन के अंत तक शरीर में खून की एक-एक बूंद तक मछुआ समाज के लिए समर्पित, हमारा एक ही संकल्प मछुआ सर्वहित और निषाद पार्टी सहित।

संजय ने कहा कि आरक्षण अतिमहत्वपूर्ण पड़ाव पर है, जल्द ही इस मुद्दे पर केंद्र सरकार अपनी स्थिति स्पष्ट करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि विपक्षी नेताओं को मझवार और तुरैहा आरक्षण पर सफलता के कदम भा नहीं रहे हैं। आरक्षण की फाइल चोरी करवाने वाले आज आरक्षण के नाम पर समाज को गुमराह करने का काम कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव निषाद पार्टी अपने सिम्बल पर लड़ेगी। एनडीए की सभी सीटों पर जीत सुनिश्चित करेगी। उन्होंने विपक्षी नेताओं को चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि आरक्षण के मुद्दे पर कोई भी नेता उनसे खुले मंच पर बहस कर ले, वह तैयार हैं। उन्होंने समाज को विभीषण से बचकर रहने का आह्वान किया।

 

आरक्षण का झुनझुना थमा सत्ता की मलाई काट रहे लोगों को है महाकुंभ से दिक्कत : जयप्रकाश

पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद व पूर्व मंत्री जय प्रकाश निषाद ने कहा कि निषाद समाज को आरक्षण का झुनझुना थमाकर खुद सत्ता की मलाई काट रहे लोगों को निषाद महाकुंभ के आयोजन से घबराहट है। उनकी यह हड़बड़ाहट देखने को मिल रही है, लेकिन वह लोग कितनी भी बाधा डालें पर महाकुंभ होकर रहेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि रामगढ़ताल क्षेत्र के दिग्विजयनाथ पार्क में 24 जुलाई को होने वाले निषाद महाकुंभ में बड़ी संख्या में मझवार, गौड़, तुरेहा की जेनेरिक जातियां भाग लेकर इतिहास रचने का काम करेंगी। निषाद महाकुंभ में कसरवल कांड के शहीद अखिलेश निषाद की हत्या की सीबीआई जांच कराने की मांग पुरजोर तरीके से की जाएगी। इस दौरान उनके साथ प्रेमसागर निषाद, घनश्याम निषाद, सरवन निषाद, रमेश निषाद, राम बहादुर निषाद, फौजी साहनी आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

