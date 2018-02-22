बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पर्दे पर खूबसूरत दिखने के लिए क्या क्या करना पड़ता है, खुलासा करते ही वायरल हुईं सोनम
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 05:36 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस को देखकर हर किसी की इच्छा उनके जैसे दिखने की होती है। एक्ट्रेस की पर्दे पर दिखने वाली खूबसूरती को लेकर सोनम कपूर ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। उनका यह पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर धड़ल्ले से वायरल हो रहा है। इस पोस्ट में सोनम ने बताया है कि लोगों के बीच आने से पहले उन्हें सुंदर दिखने के लिए कितना कुछ करना पड़ता है।
