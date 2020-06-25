शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   mask fashion new styles mask prepared by american model halima aden comfortable for ladies who wear hijab and also comfortable for pagdi wearing peoples

इस मास्क को पहना जा सकता है हिजाब और पगड़ी के साथ, अमेरिकी मॅाडल ने किया तैयार

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 26 Jun 2020 09:07 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनना बहुत जरूरी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
1 of 9
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनना बहुत जरूरी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनना बहुत जरूरी है। कई शोधों में ये दावा किया जा चुका है कि मास्क पहनने से कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमण का खतरा कम हो जाता है। अब मास्क हमारे जीवन का अहम हिस्सा बनता जा रहा तो ये फैशन से कैसे अछूता रह सकता है।

इन दिनों में हमें कई तरहों के मास्क देखने को मिल रहे हैं। आमतौर पर पगड़ी और हिजाब के साथ मास्क पहनना थोड़ा मुश्किल है। इस समस्या को ध्यान में रखकर अमेरिका की 22 वर्षीय  मॅाडल हलीमा एडेन ने ऐसा मास्क बनाया है, जिसे हिजाब और पगड़ी के साथ आसानी से पहना जा सकता है। आइए जानते हैं इस मास्क के बारे में सबकुछ...


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
शिक्षा और करियर पर 26 जून शाम पांच बजे होगा अमर उजाला वेबिनार का आयोजन, आप भी करें मुफ्त रजिस्ट्रेशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
coronavirus coronavirus india face mask halima face mask

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

Recommended

face
Beauty tips

हफ्तेभर में चेहरे से कालापन दूर करेंगे ये 5 घरेलू उपाय

25 जून 2020

गहनों की सफाई
Fashion

गहनों की खोई चमक पाने के लिए अपनाएं ये 5 घरेलू नुस्खें, बहुत आसान है तरीका

24 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
नीम तेल से होने वाले फायदे
Beauty tips

सेहत के साथ सौंदर्य निखारने में भी मदद करता है नीम का तेल, जानिए इसके इस्तेमाल से होने वाले फायदे

24 जून 2020

कटरीना कैफ
Fashion

कटरीना कैफ ने घर की छत पर कराया फोटोशूट, खूबसूरत ड्रेस की कीमत है बेहद खास

24 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
हर आउटफिट में खूबसूरत दिखती हैं कंगना
Fashion

ट्रेडिशनल या वेस्टर्न हर लुक में गजब ढाती हैं कंगना रानौत, तस्वीरों में देखें अबतक के बेहतरीन लुक

23 जून 2020

canadian makeup artist mimi choi make beautiful art on human body
Fashion

कनाडा की ये मेकअप आर्टिस्ट करती है अनोखा मेकअप, हाथ-पैर पर बनाती हैं अजब-गजब तस्वीरें

23 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

fashion
Fashion

जब कृति सेनन को Oops मोमेंट से बचाने के लिए सुशांत सिंह ने किया था ये काम, वीडियो देख हो जाएंगे भावुक

23 जून 2020

easy tips to remove dead skin from different body parts
Fashion

केवल चेहरा ही नहीं इन अंगों पर जमीं डेड स्किन हटाने के लिए करें स्क्रब का इस्तेमाल

23 जून 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
lahenga
Fashion

तारा सुतारिया के ये तीन लहंगे सगाई के लिए हैं बिल्कुल परफेक्ट, तस्वीरें देख दिल आ जाएगा इन पर

22 जून 2020

kriti sanon these desi looks are perfect for friend's wedding
Fashion

कृति सेनन ट्रेडिशनल लुक में ढाती हैं कहर, एथिनिक कपड़ों के साथ अक्सर लगाती हैं ग्लैमर का तड़का

22 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
rana daggubati fiance miheeka bajaj look stunning in pre wedding bridal ceremony
Fashion

सगाई की रस्मों के बाद एक बार फिर दिखा राणा दग्गुबाती की होने वाली दुल्हनिया का खूबसूरत लुक, देखें तस्वीरें

22 जून 2020

saumya tandon
Fashion

'भाबी जी घर पर हैं' की अनीता भाभी के ये खूबसूरत लुक देख एक बार फिर हो जाएंगे फैन, देखिए तस्वीरें

22 जून 2020

ananya panday copy
Fashion

जब अनन्या पांडे ने इन अभिनेत्रियों की ड्रेस को किया कॉपी, यूजर्स ने कर दिया था ट्रोल

22 जून 2020

always remember these small tips when you buy high heels
Fashion

हाई हील्स फुटवियर खरीद रहीं तो ध्यान में रखें ये बातें, न करें पैसे और सेहत के साथ समझौता

21 जून 2020

how to dress up in first day of sasural these bollywood inspired look are helping you
Fashion

ससुराल में पहले दिन क्या पहनें? करीना कपूर-दीपिका पादुकोण की इन ड्रेस से ले सकती हैं टिप्स

21 जून 2020

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Fashion

जब कांस के रेड कार्पेट पर हाई हील्स की बजाय ऐश्वर्या राय को पहननी पड़ गई थी फ्लैट चप्पल

21 जून 2020

international yoga day see toughest yoga pose doing by bollywood actresses in pictures
Fashion

International Yoga Day: बॉलीवुड की इन अभिनेत्रियों ने योग से पाया है परफेक्ट फिगर, तस्वीरों में देखिए खास योगा पोज

21 जून 2020

every girl need to know these beauty hacks
Beauty tips

इन ब्यूटी टिप्स को जानना हर लड़की के लिए है बहुत जरूरी, कई सारी समस्याओं का मिल जाएगा समाधान

21 जून 2020

how much earn money in beauty and makeup business
Fashion

मेकअप और ब्यूटी के बिजनेस में कितना पैसा कमाते है ब्यूटी एक्सपर्ट?

20 जून 2020

चेहरा धोने का सही तरीका
Beauty tips

बार-बार धोती हैं चेहरा तो संभल जाएं हो सकते हैं नुकसान, जानें कितनी बार धोना चाहिए चेहरा

20 जून 2020

earings
Fashion

इस वेडिंग सीजन ट्राई करिए 'बॉलीवुड इंस्पायर ईयररिंग्स', सबकी नजरें बस आप पर होंगी

20 जून 2020

rekha
Fashion

फैशन के मामले में रेखा है सबसे आगे, साड़ी संग इन आउटफिट में भी ढाती हैं कहर

20 जून 2020

कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनना बहुत जरूरी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनना बहुत जरूरी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
सभी मास्क सौ प्रतिशत ऑर्गेनिक कॉटन से बनाए गए हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सभी मास्क सौ प्रतिशत ऑर्गेनिक कॉटन से बनाए गए हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
सभी मास्क एन-95 श्रेणी में आते हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सभी मास्क एन-95 श्रेणी में आते हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रत्येक मास्क के एक सेट की कीमत 45 डॅालर निर्धारित की गई है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
प्रत्येक मास्क के एक सेट की कीमत 45 डॅालर निर्धारित की गई है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क तैयार करते समय रंगों का विशेष ध्यान रखा है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
मास्क तैयार करते समय रंगों का विशेष ध्यान रखा है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
हलीमा ने जो मास्क तैयार किए हैं उनमें बटनों का इस्तेमाल किया गया है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
हलीमा ने जो मास्क तैयार किए हैं उनमें बटनों का इस्तेमाल किया गया है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : amazon
बर बैंड वाले मास्क भी हिजाब और पगड़ी में सुविधाजनक नहीं रहते हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
बर बैंड वाले मास्क भी हिजाब और पगड़ी में सुविधाजनक नहीं रहते हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
महिलाओं की परेशानी देखकर ऐसे मास्क बनाने का ख्याल आया- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
महिलाओं की परेशानी देखकर ऐसे मास्क बनाने का ख्याल आया- सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay
आज एक बार फिर हलीमा सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं- फाइल फोटो
आज एक बार फिर हलीमा सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं- फाइल फोटो - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited