इस मास्क को पहना जा सकता है हिजाब और पगड़ी के साथ, अमेरिकी मॅाडल ने किया तैयार

{"_id":"5ef4c44f8ebc3e42e463a2f2","slug":"mask-fashion-new-styles-mask-prepared-by-american-model-halima-aden-comfortable-for-ladies-who-wear-hijab-and-also-comfortable-for-pagdi-wearing-peoples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093f\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0945\u093e\u0921\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए मास्क पहनना बहुत जरूरी है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
सभी मास्क सौ प्रतिशत ऑर्गेनिक कॉटन से बनाए गए हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
सभी मास्क एन-95 श्रेणी में आते हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : amar ujala
प्रत्येक मास्क के एक सेट की कीमत 45 डॅालर निर्धारित की गई है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क तैयार करते समय रंगों का विशेष ध्यान रखा है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
हलीमा ने जो मास्क तैयार किए हैं उनमें बटनों का इस्तेमाल किया गया है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : amazon
बर बैंड वाले मास्क भी हिजाब और पगड़ी में सुविधाजनक नहीं रहते हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
महिलाओं की परेशानी देखकर ऐसे मास्क बनाने का ख्याल आया- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
आज एक बार फिर हलीमा सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं- फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : twitter