शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   hina khan hot sexy glamorous stylish images photos wallpapers hd

हर स्टाइल में बेहद खूबसूरत लगती हैं हिना खान, देखें ग्लैमरस और स्टाइलिश तस्वीरें

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 02:06 PM IST
हिना खान टीवी जगत की मशहूर अदकारा हैं
1 of 8
हिना खान टीवी जगत की मशहूर अदकारा हैं - फोटो : instagram
हिना खान टीवी जगत की मशहूर अदकारा हैं। दमदार अभिनय और खूबसूरत स्टाइल के दम पर हिना लोगों के दिलों में राज करती हैं। हिना अलग- अलग स्टाइल के लिए काफी मशहूर हैं। अक्सर हिना अलग- अलग स्टाइल में फोटो शेयर करते रहती हैं। आज के समय में फैंस से जुड़े रहने का सबसे अच्छा माध्यम सोशल मीडिया है। हिना खान भी अपने फैंस से जुड़े रहने के लिए सोशल मीडिया में काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। हिना हर स्टाइल में काफी खूबसूरत और स्टाइलिश लगती हैं। अगली स्लाइड्स में देखिए हिना की ग्लैमरस और स्टाइलिश तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
पूरा करें भारतीय सेना का अपना सपना, CDS व CAPF में होगी बंपर भर्तियां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
hina khan hina khan photo gallery hina khan photos hd hina khan photos in saree

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

Recommended

बॅालीवुड की मशहूर एकट्रेस दिशा पाटनी के स्टाइल की दुनिया दीवानी है
Fashion

ग्लैमरस और स्टाइलिश दिशा पाटनी की बोल्ड फोटो देख नहीं हटा पाएंगे नजर, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

29 अगस्त 2020

फिल्मों से आया फैशन
Fashion

बॉलीवुड की इन फिल्मों से आया फैशन, दीपिका से लेकर काजोल के इन लुक के फैन हो गए थे दीवाने

29 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
silk ki saree
Fashion

सिल्क की साड़ी को रखना है नया तो पहनने से लेकर रखने तक होने वाली इन गलतियों से बचें

29 अगस्त 2020

नोरा फतेही के फैंस उनके डांस और स्टाइलिश लुक को काफी पसंद करते हैं।
Fashion

ब्लैक शिमरी ड्रेस में बेहद खूबसूरत लगती हैं नोरा फतेही, आप भी कर सकती हैं ट्राई

28 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें कराएं श्री गणेश पूजन, होंगे समस्त विघ्न दूर
astrology

घर बैठें कराएं श्री गणेश पूजन, होंगे समस्त विघ्न दूर
saree
Fashion

नेट की साड़ी में जब दीपिका पादुकोण से लेकर कटरीना कैफ तक ने दिखाया था ग्लैमर

28 अगस्त 2020

katrina kaif
Fashion

हीरोइनों जैसी बॉडीकॉन ड्रेस पहनना है तो ये टिप्स आएंगे काम, नहीं होंगी Oops मोमेंट का शिकार

28 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

blackheads
Beauty tips

ब्लैकहेड्स भगाने हैं तो स्क्रब के साथ करें ये उपाय, चुटकियों में हो जाएंगे छूमंतर

28 अगस्त 2020

अनुष्का और नताशा मैटरनिटी ड्रेस
Fashion

हार्दिक पांड्या की मंगेतर और अनुष्का शर्मा ने प्रेग्नेंसी में पहनी एक जैसी ड्रेस, तस्वीरें हो रहीं वायरल

27 अगस्त 2020

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
Sadak 2

आलिया और आदित्य की केमिस्ट्री का दिखा असर, म्यूजिक एप्स पर ट्रेंड कर रहे ‘सड़क 2’ के गाने
विज्ञापन
anushka sharma
Fashion

अनुष्का शर्मा ने इस तस्वीर से किया प्रेग्नेंसी का खुलासा, मैटरनिटी ड्रेस की कीमत कर देगी हैरान

27 अगस्त 2020

eye
Fashion

आंखों के मेकअप में ना करें ये गलती, जानें इन आईलाइनर ब्रश का नाम

27 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें कराएं श्री गणेश पूजन, होंगे समस्त विघ्न दूर
astrology

घर बैठें कराएं श्री गणेश पूजन, होंगे समस्त विघ्न दूर
kareena kapoor
Fashion

एक बार फिर करीना कपूर और गर्ल गैंग के स्टाइलिश लुक ने लूटा फैंस का दिल, तस्वीरें हो रहीं वायरल

27 अगस्त 2020

janhvi kapoor
Fashion

हर लड़की को अलमारी में रखनी चाहिए ये पांच तरह की साड़ी, हर मौके के लिए होंगी फिट

27 अगस्त 2020

fashion
Fashion

कियारा आडवाणी और सामंथा अक्किनेनी ने पहनी मैक्सी ड्रेस, गर्मियों के लिए है बिल्कुल परफेक्ट

26 अगस्त 2020

alia bhatt
Fashion

आलिया भट्ट-कटरीना कैफ की इन चांदबाली की दीवानी हैं लड़कियां, हर ड्रेस के साथ बैठती है फिट

26 अगस्त 2020

kareena, mrunall thakur
Fashion

करीना कपूर को कॉपी करने के बाद मृणाल ठाकुर का दिखा दिलचस्प अंदाज, लाल जोड़े में लूट लिया फैंस का दिल

25 अगस्त 2020

fashion face off
Fashion

एक बार फिर पहने इन दो एक्ट्रेस ने एक जैसे कपड़े, तस्वीरें देख बताइए किसका लुक है बेहतर

25 अगस्त 2020

kajal aggarwal
Fashion

गणेश पूजा के लिए काजल अग्रवाल ने पहना खूबसूरत शरारा, फेस्टिव सीजन के लिए है बिल्कुल परफेक्ट

25 अगस्त 2020

sapna choudhary
Fashion

सपना चौधरी ने दिखाया अपना बोल्ड अंदाज, फैंस के साथ हिना खान ने किया ये कमेंट

25 अगस्त 2020

shraddha kapoor
Beauty tips

श्रद्धा कपूर की खूबसूरत त्वचा का राज जान हो जाएंगे हैरान, रोजाना करती हैं ये छोटा सा काम

25 अगस्त 2020

charu asopa
Fashion

चारु असोपा ने गणपति की पूजा के लिए किया सोलह श्रंगार, तस्वीरों में पोज देते आईं नजर

24 अगस्त 2020

fashion
Fashion

हीरोइनों जैसा दिखना है फैशनेबल तो ये रहे खास टिप्स, गलती से भी ना करें ये काम

24 अगस्त 2020

रफल साड़ी
Fashion

बॉलीवुड की एक्ट्रेस दीवानी है रफल साड़ी की, शिल्पा शेट्टी से लेकर कृति सेनन तक पहने आ चुकी हैं नजर

24 अगस्त 2020

हिना खान टीवी जगत की मशहूर अदकारा हैं
हिना खान टीवी जगत की मशहूर अदकारा हैं - फोटो : instagram
हिना साड़ी लुक में काफी खूबसूरत और स्टाइलिश लगती हैं
हिना साड़ी लुक में काफी खूबसूरत और स्टाइलिश लगती हैं - फोटो : insatgram
हिना अपनी फिटनेस का बहुत ध्यान रखती हैं
हिना अपनी फिटनेस का बहुत ध्यान रखती हैं - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हिना इस तस्वीर में काफी ग्लैमरस लग रही हैं
हिना इस तस्वीर में काफी ग्लैमरस लग रही हैं - फोटो : instagram
हिना के इस स्टाइल को उनके फैंस ने काफी पसंद किया था
हिना के इस स्टाइल को उनके फैंस ने काफी पसंद किया था - फोटो : insatgram
हिना स्टाइल के मामले में बॅालीवुड की अभिनेत्रियों को टक्कर देती हैं
हिना स्टाइल के मामले में बॅालीवुड की अभिनेत्रियों को टक्कर देती हैं - फोटो : insatgram
इस तस्वीर में हिना काफी स्टाइलिश और खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं
इस तस्वीर में हिना काफी स्टाइलिश और खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
इस तस्वीर में हिना काफी स्टाइलिश नजर आ रही हैं
इस तस्वीर में हिना काफी स्टाइलिश नजर आ रही हैं - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited