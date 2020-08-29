हर स्टाइल में बेहद खूबसूरत लगती हैं हिना खान, देखें ग्लैमरस और स्टाइलिश तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f4a0dcb5c9cb93f8461c6d4","slug":"hina-khan-hot-sexy-glamorous-stylish-images-photos-wallpapers-hd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
हिना खान टीवी जगत की मशहूर अदकारा हैं
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5f4a0dcb5c9cb93f8461c6d4","slug":"hina-khan-hot-sexy-glamorous-stylish-images-photos-wallpapers-hd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
हिना साड़ी लुक में काफी खूबसूरत और स्टाइलिश लगती हैं
- फोटो : insatgram
{"_id":"5f4a0dcb5c9cb93f8461c6d4","slug":"hina-khan-hot-sexy-glamorous-stylish-images-photos-wallpapers-hd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
हिना अपनी फिटनेस का बहुत ध्यान रखती हैं
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5f4a0dcb5c9cb93f8461c6d4","slug":"hina-khan-hot-sexy-glamorous-stylish-images-photos-wallpapers-hd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
हिना इस तस्वीर में काफी ग्लैमरस लग रही हैं
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5f4a0dcb5c9cb93f8461c6d4","slug":"hina-khan-hot-sexy-glamorous-stylish-images-photos-wallpapers-hd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
हिना के इस स्टाइल को उनके फैंस ने काफी पसंद किया था
- फोटो : insatgram
{"_id":"5f4a0dcb5c9cb93f8461c6d4","slug":"hina-khan-hot-sexy-glamorous-stylish-images-photos-wallpapers-hd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
हिना स्टाइल के मामले में बॅालीवुड की अभिनेत्रियों को टक्कर देती हैं
- फोटो : insatgram
{"_id":"5f4a0dcb5c9cb93f8461c6d4","slug":"hina-khan-hot-sexy-glamorous-stylish-images-photos-wallpapers-hd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
इस तस्वीर में हिना काफी स्टाइलिश और खूबसूरत नजर आ रही हैं
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
{"_id":"5f4a0dcb5c9cb93f8461c6d4","slug":"hina-khan-hot-sexy-glamorous-stylish-images-photos-wallpapers-hd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
इस तस्वीर में हिना काफी स्टाइलिश नजर आ रही हैं
- फोटो : social media