दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्मों के नंबर वन निर्देशक माने जाने वाले एसएस राजामौली की पिछले साल रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'आरआरआर' ने इतिहास रच दिया है। 'आरआरआर' ने देश के लिए पहला गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड जीतने के बाद एक और ऐसा मुकाम हासिल किया है, जिससे सभी का सीना चौड़ा हो गया है। दरअसल, आज जूनियर एनटीआर और राम चरण स्टारर इस फिल्म के गाने 'नाटू-नाटू' ने ओरिजनल सॉन्ग की कैटिगरी में ऑस्कर 2023 का नॉमिनेशन हासिल कर लिया है। इस खबर के आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर राजनेताओं से लेकर सेलेब्स तक सभी फिल्म 'आरआरआर' की टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं। यह न केवल 'आरआरआर' की टीम के लिए बल्कि पूरे देश के लिए भी गौरव का पल है।
WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023
Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe
ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! 🎉🔥🎉👏👏— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 24, 2023
Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie
Proud moment for all the INDIANS🇮🇳#NaatuNaatu song— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 24, 2023
nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards👏
Best wishes to team #RRRMovie ❤️@ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj #PremRakshith#RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/GGrT1EMeTT
Can this get any better #NaatuNaatu for Oscar nominations #RRR 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼… @mmkeeravaani garu and @ssrajamouli garu you have paved a way for the future … and many congratulations to @boselyricist @DOPSenthilKumar @DVVMovies and #premrakshith master https://t.co/NgLvkUPkxr— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 24, 2023