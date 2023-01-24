Notifications

RRR Song Naatu Naatu Bags Oscars 2023 nominations

Naatu Naatu: 'नाटू-नाटू' को ऑस्कर में मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, खुशी से झूमा देश, इंटरनेट पर बधाइयों का तांता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: पलक शुक्ला Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2023 07:46 PM IST
सार

आज जूनियर एनटीआर और राम चरण स्टारर इस फिल्म के गाने 'नाटू-नाटू' ने ओरिजनल सॉन्ग की कैटिगरी में ऑस्कर 2023 का नॉमिनेशन हासिल कर लिया है। इस खबर के आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर राजनेताओं से लेकर सेलेब्स तक सभी फिल्म 'आरआरआर' की टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं।

ऑस्कर, आरआरआर
ऑस्कर, आरआरआर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्मों के नंबर वन निर्देशक माने जाने वाले एसएस राजामौली की पिछले साल रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'आरआरआर' ने इतिहास रच दिया है। 'आरआरआर' ने देश के लिए पहला गोल्डन ग्लोब अवॉर्ड जीतने के बाद एक और ऐसा मुकाम हासिल किया है, जिससे सभी का सीना चौड़ा हो गया है। दरअसल, आज जूनियर एनटीआर और राम चरण स्टारर इस फिल्म के गाने 'नाटू-नाटू' ने ओरिजनल सॉन्ग की कैटिगरी में ऑस्कर 2023 का नॉमिनेशन हासिल कर लिया है। इस खबर के आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर राजनेताओं से लेकर सेलेब्स तक सभी फिल्म 'आरआरआर' की टीम को बधाई दे रहे हैं। यह न केवल 'आरआरआर' की टीम के लिए बल्कि पूरे देश के लिए भी गौरव का पल है।

आरआरआर
आरआरआर - फोटो : social media
टीम आरआरआर
फिल्म 'आरआरआर' की ने टीम ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर ट्वीट कर इस नामांकन को ऐतिहासिक बताया है। एसएस राजामौली निर्देशित इस फिल्म की टीम की खुशी उनके द्वारा की गई इस पोस्ट से साफ झलक रही है।

चिरंजीवी
चिरंजीवी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
'आरआरआर' में मुख्य अभिनेता का किरदार निभाने वाले अभिनेता राम चरण के पिता भी इस खबर को सुन गदगद हो उठे हैं। उन्होंने फिल्म की पूरी टीम के साथ-साथ एसएस राजामौली और एमएम कीरावनी को बधाई दी है। ट्वीट कर चिरंजीवी ने लिखा, 'सर्वश्रेष्ठ ओरिजनल सॉन्ग के लिए ऑस्कर नामांकन पर हार्दिक बधाई गरु और दूरदर्शी एसएस राजामौली, एमएम कीरावनी और नाटू-नाटू के पीछे की पूरी टीम को।'

Gopichandh Malineni
Gopichandh Malineni - फोटो : social media
साउथ फिल्मों के निर्देशक गोपीचंद ने भी 'आरआरआर' की पूरी टीम को इस बड़ी सफलता के लिए बधाई दी है।

साई धरम तेज
साई धरम तेज - फोटो : Instagram
दक्षिण भारतीय अभिनेता साई धरम तेज ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'इससे बेहतर क्या हो सकता है। नाटू-नाटू ऑस्कर नामांकन के लिए आरआरआर की टीम, गरु और एमएम कीरावनी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। गुरु (एसएस राजामौली) आपने भविष्य के लिए एक मार्ग प्रशस्त किया है ... और बहुत-बहुत बधाई।' 
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more.

