ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड विजेता संगीतकार एआर रहमान संगीत की दुनिया का बड़ा नाम हैं। उनके कार्यक्रमों में जाने के लिए फैंस के बीच अलग ही दीवानगी देखी जाती है। रविवार (10 सितंबर) को उनका चेन्नई में एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया, जिसमें फैंस की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। लेकिन, वहां के इंतजाम इतने खराब थे कि प्रशंसकों के हाथ सिर्फ निराशा लगी। इवेंट में जमकर धक्का-मुक्की हुई और अब सोशल मीडिया पर लोग आयोजकों को खरी-खोटी सुना रहे हैं। साथ ही उनका गुस्सा एआर रहमान पर भी फूट रहा है।

Disappointed #ARRahman fan tore #MarakkumaNenjam concert tickets and says this is indeed an unforgettable event and a worst gift from A R Rahman to the people. pic.twitter.com/XXNR42PWzW

Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap🙏@BToSproductions @actcevents