बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abbb55b4f1c1bf1298b45d2","slug":"roadies-fame-raghuram-shares-photos-with-new-girlfriend-natalie-di-luccio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0930\u0918\u0941, \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बीवी से तलाक के बाद विदेशी सिंगर को डेट कर रहे रघु, रोडीज के जज बन हुए थे मशहूर
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 10:53 PM IST
एमटीवी के रिएलिटी शो रोडीज में जज बनकर मशहूर हुए रघु राम इन दिनों चर्चा में हैं। 2 महीने पहले अपनी पत्नी से तलाक के बाद उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर नई गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ फोटो पोस्ट की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5abbb55b4f1c1bf1298b45d2","slug":"roadies-fame-raghuram-shares-photos-with-new-girlfriend-natalie-di-luccio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0930\u0918\u0941, \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5abbb55b4f1c1bf1298b45d2","slug":"roadies-fame-raghuram-shares-photos-with-new-girlfriend-natalie-di-luccio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0930\u0918\u0941, \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5abbb55b4f1c1bf1298b45d2","slug":"roadies-fame-raghuram-shares-photos-with-new-girlfriend-natalie-di-luccio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0930\u0918\u0941, \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5abbb55b4f1c1bf1298b45d2","slug":"roadies-fame-raghuram-shares-photos-with-new-girlfriend-natalie-di-luccio","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0930\u0918\u0941, \u0930\u094b\u0921\u0940\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.