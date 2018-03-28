शहर चुनें

बीवी से तलाक के बाद विदेशी सिंगर को डेट कर रहे रघु, रोडीज के जज बन हुए थे मशहूर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 10:53 PM IST
एमटीवी के रिएलिटी शो रोडीज में जज बनकर मशहूर हुए रघु राम इन दिनों चर्चा में हैं। 2 महीने पहले अपनी पत्नी से तलाक के बाद उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर नई गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ फोटो पोस्ट की है।
raghu ram roadies natalie di luccio

