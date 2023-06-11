लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर की फिल्म एनिमल का टीजर रिलीज होने के बाद से चर्चाओं में आ गया है। रणवीर की इस फिल्म पर कॉपी करने का आरोप लगा है। कहा जा रहा है कि एनिमल पर कोरियन फिल्म ओल्डब्वॉय से सीन कॉपी करने का आरोप लगा है। बता दें कि फिल्म एनिमल 11 अगस्त को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली है। अब इस फिल्म के रिलीज के दो महीने रह गए हैं।
WALK & FIGHT OF THE ANIMAL!!! #RanbirKapoor is ready to unleash the BEAST in him. Here's a short pre-teaser of #Animal, as the #SandeepReddyVanga film releases on August 11. #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani https://t.co/PqHN5zvZ0G— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) June 11, 2023
Okay guys, #ANIMAL Pre Teaser is just Pre teaser of #Oldboy hallway Fight scene 🔥👍 https://t.co/3Ga0kF4b1O— 💤 (@Borekottestabro) June 11, 2023
