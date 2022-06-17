Ketaki Chitale: एक्शन टेकन रिपोर्ट देख बोलीं राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग प्रमुख, 'किस आधार पर हुई एक्ट्रेस की गिरफ्तारी'

On being summoned Maharashtra DGP sent us Action Taken Report which has several discrepancies including her arrest which was made without prior permission of the magistrate despite the case being non-cognizable: NCW chief Rekha Sharma on the arrest of Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale https://t.co/h3KAgmMq9v

Police didn't take action against NCP workers who physically assaulted the actress. No defamation complaint from Sharad Pawar personally, it came from the party. Unless complaint doesn't come from concerned person, it's not cognizable. On what grounds did they arrest: NCW chief pic.twitter.com/igHzjQAhmG — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022