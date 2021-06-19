बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Milkha Singh: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar And Other Celebs Condole Death Of Legendary Athlete

मिल्खा सिंह: 'फ्लाइंग सिख' के निधन पर भावुक हुए सितारे, नम आंखों से दी श्रद्धांजलि

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: दीपाली श्रीवास्तव Updated Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:07 AM IST

सार

  • कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मशहूर धावक मिल्खा सिंह का निधन हो गया।
  • मिल्खा सिंह के जीवन पर आधारित फिल्म 'भाग मिल्खा भाग' बनी थी।
  • 'फ्लाइंग सिख' के निधन पर बॉलीवुड सितारों ने उन्हें नम आंखों से दी श्रद्धांजलि।
मिल्खा सिंह
मिल्खा सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारत के महान धावक मिल्खा सिंह का कोरोना के चलते निधन हो गया, वो 91 साल के थे। पद्मश्री मिल्खा सिंह ने शुक्रवार की रात 11:30 बजे पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में अंतिम सांस ली। इससे पहले रविवार को उनकी 85 वर्षीया पत्नी और भारतीय वॉलीबॉल टीम की पूर्व कप्तान निर्मल कौर ने भी कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण दम तोड़ दिया था। मिल्खा 20 मई को कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आए थे। उनके पारिवारिक रसोइए को कोरोना हो गया था, जिसके बाद मिल्खा और उनकी पत्नी निर्मल मिल्खा सिंह कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए थे। 
मिल्खा सिंह के जीवन पर बन चुकी है फिल्म
बॉलीवुड में मिल्खा सिंह के जीवन पर एक फिल्म बन चुकी है, जिसका नाम है 'भाग मिल्खा भाग'। इस फिल्म में एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने मिल्खा सिंह का किरदार निभाया था। डायरेक्टर राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा के निर्देशन में बनीं इस फिल्म को दर्शकों ने काफी पसंद किया था। इस फिल्म से युवा पीढ़ी काफी प्रभावित हुई थी। मिल्खा सिंह के निधन से सभी दुखी हो गए हैं और 'फ्लाइंग सिख' को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। इस कड़ी में फरहान अख्तर से लेकर बॉलीवुड के अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी ट्वीट और इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। 


एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने मिल्खा सिंह के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'बेहद प्रिय मिल्खा जी, मैं मन अभी भी यह स्वीकार नहीं कर पा रहा है कि आप नहीं रहे। शायद यह मेरा जिद्दी स्वभाव है जो मुझे आपसे सीखने को मिला। वही जिद जिसमें दिमाग अगर किसी चीज को करने की ठान लेता है तो कभी हार नहीं मानता। और सच यह है कि आप हमेशा जीवित रहेंगे क्योंकि आप बड़े दिल वाले, लोगों को प्यार करने वाले, जमीन से जुड़े इंसान थे।'
 

मिल्खा सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए एक्टर शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'फ्लाइंग सिंह अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं लेकिन उनकी मौजूदगी हमेशा हमारे साथ रहेगी। मेरी और लाखों लोगों की प्रेरणा रहें मिल्खा सिंह की आत्मा को शांति मिले।'
 

एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'आपने हमारी पहली मुलाकात को काफी खास बना दिया था। मैं आपकी विनम्रता से प्रेरित हुई थी। आपने हमारे देश के लिए बड़ा योगदान दिया है। उनके परिवार को मेरी प्रार्थनाएं और प्यार।'
 

अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'ये सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। ऐसा किरदार जिसे स्क्रीन पर न फिल्माने के लिए मुझे हमेशा दुख रहेगा। फ्लाइंग सिख ओम शांति।'
 

एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने लिखा, 'मेरे लिए आपसे मिलना बहुत बड़ी बात थी। आप हमारे दिलों में हमेशा जिंदा रहेंगे। जब भी हमें प्रेरित होने की जरूरत होगी, भाग मिल्खा भाग हमारे कानों में गूंजेगा। ओम शांति।'
 

एक्टर अंगद बेदी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखा, 'ओह वाहेगुरु'। तो वहीं एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'और वो उड़ गए।'
 

एक्टर राहुल बोस श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए लिखते हैं, 'भारत और खेल जगत के लिए कितना बुरा दिन है। जितना वक्त मैंने मिल्खा सर के साथ बिताया है। मैं हमेशा उनके दृढ़ संकल्प और उदारता को ही देखता था। एक प्रेरणादायक समय। आत्मा को शांति मिले।'
 

अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, 'अपने आपको मिल्खा सिंह समझता है क्या? जब कोई शख़्सियत एक मुहावरा बन जाए तो वो उनकी महानता का प्रतीक बन जाता है।मुझे एक दो बार मिल्खा सिंह जी से मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला था।बहुत कम लोगो में ऐसी उदारता देखने को मिलती है।वो हर आयु के लिए प्रेरणा का प्रतीक थे और रहेंगे। ओम शांति!' इन सेलेब्स के अलावा निर्देशक मधुर भंडारकर, एक्टर जावेद जाफरी ने भी मिल्खा सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि दी। 

milkha singh priyanka chopra shahrukh khan akshay kumar मिल्खा सिंह
