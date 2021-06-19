मिल्खा सिंह: 'फ्लाइंग सिख' के निधन पर भावुक हुए सितारे, नम आंखों से दी श्रद्धांजलि

विज्ञापन

The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021

Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2021

Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!

May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021

Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021

And he flew away 💔 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2021

What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) June 18, 2021

भारत के महान धावक मिल्खा सिंह का कोरोना के चलते निधन हो गया, वो 91 साल के थे। पद्मश्री मिल्खा सिंह ने शुक्रवार की रात 11:30 बजे पीजीआई चंडीगढ़ में अंतिम सांस ली। इससे पहले रविवार को उनकी 85 वर्षीया पत्नी और भारतीय वॉलीबॉल टीम की पूर्व कप्तान निर्मल कौर ने भी कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण दम तोड़ दिया था। मिल्खा 20 मई को कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में आए थे। उनके पारिवारिक रसोइए को कोरोना हो गया था, जिसके बाद मिल्खा और उनकी पत्नी निर्मल मिल्खा सिंह कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए थे।बॉलीवुड में मिल्खा सिंह के जीवन पर एक फिल्म बन चुकी है, जिसका नाम है 'भाग मिल्खा भाग'। इस फिल्म में एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने मिल्खा सिंह का किरदार निभाया था। डायरेक्टर राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा के निर्देशन में बनीं इस फिल्म को दर्शकों ने काफी पसंद किया था। इस फिल्म से युवा पीढ़ी काफी प्रभावित हुई थी। मिल्खा सिंह के निधन से सभी दुखी हो गए हैं और 'फ्लाइंग सिख' को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। इस कड़ी में फरहान अख्तर से लेकर बॉलीवुड के अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी ट्वीट और इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने मिल्खा सिंह के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'बेहद प्रिय मिल्खा जी, मैं मन अभी भी यह स्वीकार नहीं कर पा रहा है कि आप नहीं रहे। शायद यह मेरा जिद्दी स्वभाव है जो मुझे आपसे सीखने को मिला। वही जिद जिसमें दिमाग अगर किसी चीज को करने की ठान लेता है तो कभी हार नहीं मानता। और सच यह है कि आप हमेशा जीवित रहेंगे क्योंकि आप बड़े दिल वाले, लोगों को प्यार करने वाले, जमीन से जुड़े इंसान थे।'मिल्खा सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए एक्टर शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'फ्लाइंग सिंह अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं लेकिन उनकी मौजूदगी हमेशा हमारे साथ रहेगी। मेरी और लाखों लोगों की प्रेरणा रहें मिल्खा सिंह की आत्मा को शांति मिले।'एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'आपने हमारी पहली मुलाकात को काफी खास बना दिया था। मैं आपकी विनम्रता से प्रेरित हुई थी। आपने हमारे देश के लिए बड़ा योगदान दिया है। उनके परिवार को मेरी प्रार्थनाएं और प्यार।'अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'ये सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। ऐसा किरदार जिसे स्क्रीन पर न फिल्माने के लिए मुझे हमेशा दुख रहेगा। फ्लाइंग सिख ओम शांति।'एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन ने लिखा, 'मेरे लिए आपसे मिलना बहुत बड़ी बात थी। आप हमारे दिलों में हमेशा जिंदा रहेंगे। जब भी हमें प्रेरित होने की जरूरत होगी, भाग मिल्खा भाग हमारे कानों में गूंजेगा। ओम शांति।'एक्टर अंगद बेदी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखा, 'ओह वाहेगुरु'। तो वहीं एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'और वो उड़ गए।'एक्टर राहुल बोस श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए लिखते हैं, 'भारत और खेल जगत के लिए कितना बुरा दिन है। जितना वक्त मैंने मिल्खा सर के साथ बिताया है। मैं हमेशा उनके दृढ़ संकल्प और उदारता को ही देखता था। एक प्रेरणादायक समय। आत्मा को शांति मिले।'अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, 'अपने आपको मिल्खा सिंह समझता है क्या? जब कोई शख़्सियत एक मुहावरा बन जाए तो वो उनकी महानता का प्रतीक बन जाता है।मुझे एक दो बार मिल्खा सिंह जी से मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला था।बहुत कम लोगो में ऐसी उदारता देखने को मिलती है।वो हर आयु के लिए प्रेरणा का प्रतीक थे और रहेंगे। ओम शांति!' इन सेलेब्स के अलावा निर्देशक मधुर भंडारकर, एक्टर जावेद जाफरी ने भी मिल्खा सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि दी।