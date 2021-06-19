मिल्खा सिंह: 'फ्लाइंग सिख' के निधन पर भावुक हुए सितारे, नम आंखों से दी श्रद्धांजलि

❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ti2I457epP— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 19, 2021
The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2021
Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 18, 2021
Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2021
May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir 🙏🏻
Had the honour of meeting you Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts ! Whenever we need to be inspired, “bhaag milkhe bhaag,” will resound in our ears ! Om Shanti. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/UZC6chEQg8— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 18, 2021
And he flew away 💔— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 18, 2021
What a sad day for India, what a sad day for sport. In the long hours I spent with Milkha Sir I was always struck by his fierce determination and his even fiercer generosity. An inspiration, period. Rest in peace, Sir. We mourn deeply. Love to @JeevMilkhaSingh and the family.— Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) June 18, 2021