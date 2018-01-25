अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kanpur kshatriya mahasabha announces reward for bite nose of Padmaavat

अब इस संगठन ने दीपिका पादुकोण की नाक काटने पर की करोड़ों रुपए के इनाम की घोषणा

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 08:47 AM IST
Kanpur kshatriya mahasabha announces reward for bite nose of Padmaavat
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' आज यानी 25 जनवरी को देशभर में रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। मगर फिल्म को लेकर जारी विरोध थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। बुधवार को कानपुर क्षत्रिय महासभा ने फिल्म में रानी पद्मावती का किरदार निभा रहीं अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण की नाक काटने वाले को नकद इनाम देने की घोषणा की है।

इस बारे में क्षत्रिय महासभा के अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि इस भारी-भरकम इनामी राशि को कानपुरवासियों से चंदे के रूप में एकत्रित किया गया है। जिसे दीपिका पादुकोण की नाक काट कर लाने वाले को इनाम के तौर पर दिया जाएगा। हालांकि वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक अखिलेश कुमार मीणा ने बताया कि फिल्म के प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए शहर में सुरक्षा के जबरदस्त इंतजाम बढ़ा दिए गए हैं।
deepika padukone padmaavat shahid kapoor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

karan johar announces release date of student of the year 2
Bollywood

'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' के रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, पोस्टर में दिखा टाइगर का बागी अंदाज

25 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Karni Sena protesting outside Central Board Of Film Certification office against the film Padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत विवाद': करणी सेना ने CBFC ऑफिस का किया घेराव, कहा- बैन लगे

कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है कि सिर्फ नाम बदलना काफी नहीं है। फिल्म पर पूरी तरह से बैन लगे।

12 जनवरी 2018

famous Bengali actor Partha Mukhopadhyay passes away, CM Mamata Banerjee express condolences
Bollywood

चर्चित बंगाली अभिनेता पार्थ मुखोपाध्याय का निधन, CM ममता ने जताया दुख

25 दिसंबर 2017

aamir khan and priyanka chopra to star upcoming film salute
Bollywood

प्रियंका बनेंगी आमिर खान की पत्नी, पहली बार साथ दिखेगी जोड़ी

4 सितंबर 2017

baadshaho box office collection day 2 ajay devgn and emraan hashmi film earns rs 15.60 crore
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दूसरे दिन भी अजय देवगन की 'बादशाहो' ने की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, जानें कलेक्शन

3 सितंबर 2017

sussanne khan tweet for ex husband hritik roshan after the allegations by kangana ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना ने लगाए आरोप तो भड़कीं सुजैन, कहा- 'मुझे ऋतिक पर पूरा भरोसा'

4 सितंबर 2017

This child is niece of Bollywood singers, Virat Kohli was shared crying firls video
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सिंगर की भांजी निकली ये बच्ची, विराट कोहली ने बताई थी अत्याचार की कहानी!

22 अगस्त 2017

shah rukh khan instead salman khan to act as the lead character in dhoom 4
Bollywood

सलमान नहीं बल्कि ये सुपरस्टार करेगा 'धूम 4' में जबरदस्त एक्शन

16 सितंबर 2017

ajay devgn is taking sleeping pills because of his daughter nysa
Bollywood

बेटी न्यासा की वजह से नींद की गोलियां लेने पर मजबूर हुए अजय देवगन

3 सितंबर 2017

amitabh bachchan met car accident in kolkata show cause notice to the car agency
Bollywood

हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे अमिताभ बच्चन, कार का पिछला पहिया निकलने से हुआ एक्सीडेंट

16 नवंबर 2017

Varun Dhawan accidentally kicks Taapsee Pannu while shooting for Judwaa 2
Bollywood

Video: 'जुड़वां 2' के गाने की शूटिंग में वरुण ने तापसी को मारी 'किक', हुईं घायल

12 सितंबर 2017

Related Videos

दीपिका-रणवीर की खुल्लम-खुल्ला मोहब्बत!

अमर उजाला टीवी स्पेशल बॉलीवुड टॉप 10 में आज देखिए खुल्लम-खुल्ला दीपिका-रणवीर की मोहब्बत, टाइगर श्रॉप की बहन की कौन सी फोटोज़ हो रही हैं वायरल और चीन में किस तरह से सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार बन रहे हैं आमिर खान, साथ ही बॉलीवुड की टॉप 10 खबरें।

25 जनवरी 2018

SHAHRUKH KHAN REJECTED SANJAY LELA BHASALI FILM PADMAVATI, HE OFFERED SHAHID KAPOOR ROLE TO HIM 1:54

EXCLUSIVE: फिल्म 'पद्मावत' में ये रोल किंग खान हो हुआ था ऑफर

24 जनवरी 2018

Deepika padukone watches padmaavat with ranvir singh, shahid kappors with meera 0:29

‘अलाउद्दीन खिलजी’ के साथ दिखीं ‘पद्मावती’, ‘राजा रतन सिंह’ किसी और के साथ पहुंचे

24 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE GETS A MAKEOVER FOR THE SONG GHOOMAR IN FILM PADMAVAT 1:11

‘पद्मावत’ के घूमर में दीपिका की कमर को बिना दोबारा शूट किए ऐसे छिपाया गया

24 जनवरी 2018

these superstars are not only actors but amazing singers aswell special story 1:29

ये सुपरस्टार सिर्फ एक्टिंग ही नहीं, सिंगिंग के भी हैं सिकंदर

24 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

film padmaavat release issue live updates karni sena activities protest
India News

LIVE: कड़े पहरे के बीच परदे पर पद्मावत, 4 राज्यों में रोक, पटना में भी बैन

25 जनवरी 2018

Cinema owners seek protection for padmavat
Bareilly

पद्मावत के प्री रिव्यू के ल‌िए मांगी सुरक्षा

23 जनवरी 2018

FIR against Bhuvneshwar singh
Bareilly

देशद्रोह की एफआईआर में भुवनेश्वर का नाम

22 जनवरी 2018

Rajput leader big announcement, own grave in Meerut, Bhansali and Deepika will bury alive
Meerut

राजपूत नेता का बड़ा ऐलान- मेरठ में खुदवा ली है कब्र, भंसाली और दीपिका को जिंदा दफनाएंगे

19 जनवरी 2018

Despite protests will you go to watch Padmaavat movie in the Cinema Halls
India News

क्या आप सिनेमाघर में ‘पद्मावत’ देखने जाएंगे?

18 जनवरी 2018

breakage in school after dance on Ghoomar song of Padmavat
Bhopal

पद्मावत के गाने घूमर पर डांस करना पड़ा भारी, स्कूल में तोड़फोड़ और हंगामा

16 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.