मेरा शहर

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Celebs Reaction On Chandrayan 3 Landing Vikram Lander Successful Landing on moon on 23rd august at 6 pm isro

Chandrayan 3 Landing: 'भारत चांद पर है...,' 'चंद्रयान 3' की सफल लैंडिंग पर झूम उठे मनोरंजन जगत के सितारे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: रुपाली रामा जायसवाल Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2023 06:55 PM IST
सार

'चंद्रयान 3' की चांद पर सफल लैंडिग के साथ ही भारत ने इतिहास रच दिया है। वहीं, इससे मनोरंजन जगत के सितारों की भी खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है। 
 

Celebs Reaction On Chandrayan 3 Landing Vikram Lander Successful Landing on moon on 23rd august at 6 pm isro
चंद्रयान 3-अक्षय कुमार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
'चंद्रयान 3' की चांद पर सफल लैंडिग के साथ ही भारत ने इतिहास रच दिया है। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन के 'चंद्रयान 3' मिशन का लैंडर मॉड्यूल सफलता पूर्वक चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतर गया है। लैंडर मॉड्यूल के शाम छह बजकर चार मिनट पर चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग से भारत ने ऐतिहासिक कामयाबी अपने नाम कर ली है। वहीं, इससे आम लोगों के साथ-साथ समस्त भारतवासी और मनोरंजन जगत के सितारों में भी खुशी की लहर है। सितारे, लैंडिंग के तुरंत बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर अपनी खुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। 

अक्षय कुमार का रिएक्शन

अक्षय कुमार ने 'चंद्रयान 3' की लैंडिंग पर खुशी जाहिर करते हुए लिखा है, 'करोड़ों दिल इसरो को थैंक्यू कह रहे हैं.. आपने हमें गौरान्वित किया है.... इंडिया को इतिहास बनाता देख खुद को लकी महसूस कर रहा हूं... भारत चांद पर है....हम चांद पर हैं। चंद्रयान 3।'


 

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का ट्वीट

देशभक्ति पर आधारित फिल्म 'शेरशाह' का हिस्सा रहे एक्टर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने 'चंद्रयान 3' की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए इसरो का शुक्रिया अदा किया है। सिद्धार्थ ने अपने पोस्टर में लिखा है, ' इसरो को चंद्रयान 3 की सक्सेफुल लैंडिंग के लिए बधाई...हर भारतीय के लिए गर्व और ऐतिहासिक पल है...जय हिंद।'


 

विक्की कौशल की खुशी का भी ठिकाना नहीं 

विक्की कौशल भी देश की इस ऐतिहासिक सफलता पर खुशी जाहिर करते नजर आए हैं। एक्टर ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर पोस्ट साझा कर इसरो को बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 'इसरो की टीम को बधाई... थैंक्यू हमें गर्व महसूस कराने के लिए।'
 

श्रद्धा कपूर-ऋतिक रोशन का पोस्ट 

श्रद्धा कपूर ने इसरो चीफ के भाषण की एक तस्वीर साझा की है। साथ ही लिखा है, 'वाह... क्या मोमेंट है।' वहीं, ऋतिक रोशन ने भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत पर अपनी खुशी जाहिर करते हुए लिखा है, 'आज मेरा दिल थोड़ा और गर्व से फूल गया है, क्योंकि मैं अपने लोगों को ऊंची उड़ान भरते और अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ देते हुए देख रहा हूं। बधाई और मेरा पूरा सम्मान, इसरो और चंद्रयान 3 के चंद्र अन्वेषण मिशन के पीछे की प्रतिभाएं। इंडिया ऑन द मून।'
 

अनिल कपूर की प्रतिक्रिया 

अनिल कपूर ने 'चंद्रयान 3' की लैंडिंग का एक वीडियो साझा किया है। साथ ही कैप्शन में अपनी खुशी जाहिर करते हुए लिखते हैं, 'भारतीय अंतरिक्ष प्रौद्योगिकी और प्रतिभा का क्या शानदार प्रदर्शन! हमारे बेल्ट में एक और पायदान जोड़ने के लिए हमारे प्रतिभाशाली दिमागों को बधाई! इसरो, चंद्रयान 3, चंद्रयान 3 लैंडिंग।'

इन सितारों ने भी दी बधाई

मनोरंजन जगत के कई और सितारे जैसे काजोल, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी, एस एस राजामौली, विवेक ओबरॉय और शेखर कपूर भी इस ऐतिहासिक दिन को सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए हैं। साथ ही इसरो को दिल खोलकर बधाइयां देते देखे गए हैं। 











 
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

