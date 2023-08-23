लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
'चंद्रयान 3' की चांद पर सफल लैंडिग के साथ ही भारत ने इतिहास रच दिया है। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन के 'चंद्रयान 3' मिशन का लैंडर मॉड्यूल सफलता पूर्वक चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतर गया है। लैंडर मॉड्यूल के शाम छह बजकर चार मिनट पर चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग से भारत ने ऐतिहासिक कामयाबी अपने नाम कर ली है। वहीं, इससे आम लोगों के साथ-साथ समस्त भारतवासी और मनोरंजन जगत के सितारों में भी खुशी की लहर है। सितारे, लैंडिंग के तुरंत बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर अपनी खुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं।
A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of #Chandrayaan3's landing! A proud and historic moment for all Indians.— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 23, 2023
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/mt2FZRMqfq
My heart swells with pride a little more today, as I witness my people soar high and give their very best.— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 23, 2023
Congratulations & all my respect to @isro & the geniuses behind #Chandrayaan3's lunar exploration mission. #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 https://t.co/pTKgptUflu
What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt! @isro #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing pic.twitter.com/gjgIuUEP3p— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 23, 2023
Landed !!!— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 23, 2023
History created as #VikramLander #Chandrayaan3 lands on the far side of the moon. India proves its world leadership in #SpaceExploration Amazing Achievement !!
Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at #ISRO @narendramodi 🙏🏽
JAI HIND !!
#Chandrayaan3— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 23, 2023
Not luck nor magic, but sheer determination achieves victory!
After 77 years of independence one country has only managed to put a moon on their flag while the other has put their flag on the moon! This is the difference between choosing peace and progress VS… pic.twitter.com/XxKoprorpw
yes— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 23, 2023
yes
YESSSSSSSSSS
INDIA is on the moon.... @ISRO 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
A moment of pride for all of us #Indians— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to our real heroes at #ISRO #Chandrayan3 has made a historic landing on Moon.
Chandrayaan 3 just dropped the mic on the moon's surface — One small step for @isro, one giant 'lunar leap' for India🇮🇳! Heart swelling with Pride.— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 23, 2023
From gazing at #Chandamama with wonder since our childhood days, to now witnessing our very own moon mission triumph, the journey…
