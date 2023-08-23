इन सितारों ने भी दी बधाई

History created as #VikramLander #Chandrayaan3 lands on the far side of the moon. India proves its world leadership in #SpaceExploration Amazing Achievement !!



Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at #ISRO @narendramodi 🙏🏽



JAI HIND !! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 23, 2023

#Chandrayaan3



Not luck nor magic, but sheer determination achieves victory!



After 77 years of independence one country has only managed to put a moon on their flag while the other has put their flag on the moon! This is the difference between choosing peace and progress VS… pic.twitter.com/XxKoprorpw — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 23, 2023

INDIA is on the moon.... @ISRO 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 23, 2023

A moment of pride for all of us #Indians

Congratulations to our real heroes at #ISRO #Chandrayan3 has made a historic landing on Moon. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan 3 just dropped the mic on the moon's surface — One small step for @isro, one giant 'lunar leap' for India🇮🇳! Heart swelling with Pride.



From gazing at #Chandamama with wonder since our childhood days, to now witnessing our very own moon mission triumph, the journey… — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 23, 2023

मनोरंजन जगत के कई और सितारे जैसे काजोल, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी, एस एस राजामौली, विवेक ओबरॉय और शेखर कपूर भी इस ऐतिहासिक दिन को सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए हैं। साथ ही इसरो को दिल खोलकर बधाइयां देते देखे गए हैं।