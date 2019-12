Bigg Boss 13: कम वोट मिलने पर भड़के पारस छाबड़ा, कहा- 'यहां कुछ भी करना बेकार है'

View this post on Instagram

And the award for the ‘Undisputed King’ of #BB13 goes to..... our favourite Sidharth Shukla! And that too straight from @beingsalmankhan!!! . . #TeamSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #UndisputedKing #BiggBoss #RealSid #SalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaar #SidHearts #CaptainSidharthReportingLive #CaptainSidharthShukla #KingSidharthShukla