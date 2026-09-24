द पैराडाइज एक्स रिव्यू: दर्शकों को कैसी लगी नानी की एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म? सोशल मीडिया पर दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

व्यंग्यात्मक अंदाज में की आलोजना

एक यूजर ने फिल्म के बॉक्स ऑफिस भविष्य को लेकर लिखा, 'अभी-अभी द पैराडाइज देखी। फिल्म अच्छी है, लेकिन इसमें दो कमियां हैं। अगर उन्हें ठीक कर लिया जाता, तो यह ब्लॉकबस्टर हो सकती थी। एक कमी फिल्म के पहले हिस्से में है और दूसरी दूसरे हिस्से में। बाकी सब कुछ अच्छा है। कुछ दर्शकों ने फिल्म के सेकंड हाफ को कमजोर बताया है। वहीं, कुछ ने इसे डिजास्टर करार दिया है।





THE PARADISE: first half is solid! aaya sher, cafe fight, and that chatrapathi-range interval bang. . peak stuff from ODELA.



the first 30mins of the second half are walkout range, but then it gets watchable with patience. @NameisNani is pure fire. overall, one time watch! — movie buff (@newMovieBuff007) September 24, 2026

Just finished watching #TheParadise…

The movie is good, but it has two drawbacks.

If those had been fixed, it could have been a blockbuster.

One is the first half, and the other is the second half.

Rest, everything is good... — 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶 ⱽᴷ¹⁸ (@Gooli_tweetz18) September 23, 2026