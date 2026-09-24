द पैराडाइज एक्स रिव्यू: दर्शकों को कैसी लगी नानी की एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म? सोशल मीडिया पर दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन
The Paradise X Review: श्रीकांत ओडेला के निर्देशन में बनी एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म 'द पैराडाइज' आज 24 सितंबर को रिलीज हो गई है। इसे दर्शकों से कैसी प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है? जानिए
विस्तार
फिल्म 'द पैराडाइज' में अभिनेता नानी लीड रोल में हैं। रिलीज से पहले इस फिल्म का जबर्दस्त बज था। फैंस के बीच भी उत्साह देखा जा रहा था। अब जब फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में आ गई है, तो दर्शकों पर कितना असर छोड़ पाई है? जानिए पहले दिन पहला शो देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर क्या टिप्पणी की हैं?
खुश हुए या निराश दर्शक?
फिल्म 'द पैराडाइज' को मिले-जुले रिएक्शन मिल रहे हैं। इसे लेकर जो उत्साह देखा जा रहा था, वह रिलीज के बाद लग रहा है काफी हद तक ठंडा हो गया है। कई लोगों ने फिल्म को लेकर निराशा जाहिर की है। वहीं, कुछ इसकी तुलना यश की मेगा बजट फिल्म 'टॉक्सिक' से करते दिख रहे हैं।
Kayadu Lohar has a Manly face— Virat Rohit (@ViratRohit2025) September 24, 2026
Not Attractive at all#TheParadise
3 years ago #Dasara was a disappointment. I thought I’d learned my lesson. Today, I walked into #TheParadise thinking “Surely it can’t be that bad.” I simply refuse to learn.🤦♂️— Kairam Vaashi (@kairamvaashi) September 24, 2026
दर्शकों ने नानी को दिया सुझाव, राघव के लिए कही ये बात
कुछ दर्शक नानी को सुझाव देते नजर आए हैं कि वे अच्छी स्क्रिप्ट का चयन करें। वहीं, कुछ ने राघव जुयाल की उपस्थिति पर सवाल उठाए हैं। बता दें कि फिल्म में सोनाली कुलकर्णी, कयादु लोहार और मोहन बाबू भी अहम भूमिकाओं में हैं।
Can someone please tell Raghav juyal that he is not a villain, he is a comedian🤧😂 bro is making fun😭#Paradise #TheParadise #TheParadisePremiere pic.twitter.com/ArytM77aK7— sanju_d623 (@sanjud623) September 23, 2026
#TheParadise - Mass Avatar doesnt suit Nani. Funny Villain, Dummy Kayadu, Weak Mom. Loud BGM & Worst Edits. Opening 20Mins, Interval Point & KCR Scenes Gud. Minus - Staging, ColorTone, SlowMotion Shots, Random Actions, Emotionless Mom-Son Bond, Improper Narration flow. BAD Watch!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 23, 2026
व्यंग्यात्मक अंदाज में की आलोजना
एक यूजर ने फिल्म के बॉक्स ऑफिस भविष्य को लेकर लिखा, 'अभी-अभी द पैराडाइज देखी। फिल्म अच्छी है, लेकिन इसमें दो कमियां हैं। अगर उन्हें ठीक कर लिया जाता, तो यह ब्लॉकबस्टर हो सकती थी। एक कमी फिल्म के पहले हिस्से में है और दूसरी दूसरे हिस्से में। बाकी सब कुछ अच्छा है। कुछ दर्शकों ने फिल्म के सेकंड हाफ को कमजोर बताया है। वहीं, कुछ ने इसे डिजास्टर करार दिया है।
THE PARADISE: first half is solid! aaya sher, cafe fight, and that chatrapathi-range interval bang. . peak stuff from ODELA.— movie buff (@newMovieBuff007) September 24, 2026
the first 30mins of the second half are walkout range, but then it gets watchable with patience. @NameisNani is pure fire. overall, one time watch!
#Toxic - Disaster #Theparadise - Disaster— Sowmya K (@Sowmyakutt3v) September 24, 2026
Next up #Jailer2 on the way 😉
Just finished watching #TheParadise…— 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶 ⱽᴷ¹⁸ (@Gooli_tweetz18) September 23, 2026
The movie is good, but it has two drawbacks.
If those had been fixed, it could have been a blockbuster.
One is the first half, and the other is the second half.
Rest, everything is good...
#TheParadise - First half was atleast Pasable but the Second half was completely Flat & travels elsewhere throughout the film !!— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 23, 2026
Even Anirudh's background in 2nd half didn't work 🙁
Mother Sentiment was the core of the film, but the mother character has been setup so flaud, so…