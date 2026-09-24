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Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   The Paradise X review: Netizens reaction On Nani Mohan Babu action drama Movie Directed by Srikanth Odela

द पैराडाइज एक्स रिव्यू: दर्शकों को कैसी लगी नानी की एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म? सोशल मीडिया पर दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

Thu, 24 Sep 2026 11:58 AM IST
ज्योति राघव एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: ज्योति राघव Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2026 11:58 AM IST
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The Paradise X Review: श्रीकांत ओडेला के निर्देशन में बनी एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म 'द पैराडाइज' आज 24 सितंबर को रिलीज हो गई है। इसे दर्शकों से कैसी प्रतिक्रिया मिल रही है? जानिए

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The Paradise X review: Netizens reaction On Nani Mohan Babu action drama Movie Directed by Srikanth Odela
द पैराडाइज - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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फिल्म 'द पैराडाइज' में अभिनेता नानी लीड रोल में हैं। रिलीज से पहले इस फिल्म का जबर्दस्त बज था। फैंस के बीच भी उत्साह देखा जा रहा था। अब जब फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में आ गई है, तो दर्शकों पर कितना असर छोड़ पाई है? जानिए पहले दिन पहला शो देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर क्या टिप्पणी की हैं?

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खुश हुए या निराश दर्शक?
फिल्म 'द पैराडाइज' को मिले-जुले रिएक्शन मिल रहे हैं। इसे लेकर जो उत्साह देखा जा रहा था, वह रिलीज के बाद लग रहा है काफी हद तक ठंडा हो गया है। कई लोगों ने फिल्म को लेकर निराशा जाहिर की है। वहीं, कुछ इसकी तुलना यश की मेगा बजट फिल्म 'टॉक्सिक' से करते दिख रहे हैं।
 


 

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दर्शकों ने नानी को दिया सुझाव, राघव के लिए कही ये बात
कुछ दर्शक नानी को सुझाव देते नजर आए हैं कि वे अच्छी स्क्रिप्ट का चयन करें। वहीं, कुछ ने राघव जुयाल की उपस्थिति पर सवाल उठाए हैं। बता दें कि फिल्म में सोनाली कुलकर्णी, कयादु लोहार और मोहन बाबू भी अहम भूमिकाओं में हैं।
 


 

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व्यंग्यात्मक अंदाज में की आलोजना
एक यूजर ने फिल्म के बॉक्स ऑफिस भविष्य को लेकर लिखा, 'अभी-अभी द पैराडाइज देखी। फिल्म अच्छी है, लेकिन इसमें दो कमियां हैं। अगर उन्हें ठीक कर लिया जाता, तो यह ब्लॉकबस्टर हो सकती थी। एक कमी फिल्म के पहले हिस्से में है और दूसरी दूसरे हिस्से में। बाकी सब कुछ अच्छा है। कुछ दर्शकों ने फिल्म के सेकंड हाफ को कमजोर बताया है। वहीं, कुछ ने इसे डिजास्टर करार दिया है।





 
 

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