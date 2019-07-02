शहर चुनें

Delhi

यूजीसी नेट जून परीक्षा का रिजल्ट अगले सप्ताह

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 11:15 PM IST
नई दिल्ली। यूजीसी नेट परीक्षा जून 2019 परीक्षा का रिजल्ट अगले सप्ताह (सोमवार से बुधवार के बीच) तक जारी होगा। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर आंसर-की अपलोड कर दी है। परीक्षार्थी आंसर -की के आधार पर बुधवार (3 जुलाई) रात 11:45 बजे तक प्रश्नों के उत्तर को चुनौती दे सकते हैं। 20 जून से 26 जून तक आयोजित दूसरी कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा में कुल 9.4 लाख परीक्षार्थियों ने भाग लिया था। एनटीए प्रबंधन के मुताबिक, देश के 237 शहरों में 615 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 81 विषयों में परीक्षा आयोजित हुई थी। 10 शिफ्टों में हुई परीक्षा नए पाठ्यक्रम के तहत ली गई थी। इसमें दो पेपर थे, जो 180 अंक थे। पेपर एक 100 अंक का था, जिसमें 50 प्रश्न पूछे गए, जबकि पेपर दो 200 अंक का था। इसमें 100 प्रश्न पूछे गए थे। सभी प्रश्नों के उत्तर देने अनिवार्य थे। कोई नेगेटिव मार्किंग नहीं थी। गौरतलब है कि नकल पर रोक लगाने के लिए प्रति शिफ्ट 3800 जैमर का प्रयोग किया गया था। सभी केंद्रों की सीसीटीवी से नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी मुख्यालय से लाइव मॉनिटरिंग की गई।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

