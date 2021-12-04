राकेश टिकैत बोले: अभी तो बातचीत शुरू हुई है, देखते हैं क्या निष्कर्ष निकलेगा, हमें राज्यवार मुआवजा चाहिए

Our demand for MSP is from the Govt of India. The talks have just started, we'll see how it goes. We won't develop any strategies today, we'll only discuss how the agitation moves forward: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Farmers Association meeting today— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
