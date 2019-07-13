शहर चुनें

Delhi

पचास रुपये नहीं देने पर बुजुर्ग की ईंट मार कर हत्या

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 11:48 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पचास रुपये नहीं देने पर बुजुर्ग की ईंट मार कर हत्या
नई दिल्ली। उत्तम नगर इलाके में पचास रुपये नहीं देने पर बदमाश ने सिर पर ईंट मारकर बुजुर्ग की हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मृतक की शिनाख्त शिव विहार निवासी बक्शी (85) के रूप में हुई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार बीते बृहस्पतिवार को बक्शी ने उत्तम नगर के साप्ताहिक बाजार में अपनी रेहड़ी लगाई। कुछ देर बाद मुकेश नाम का एक युवक वहां पहुंचा और बुजुर्ग से रेहड़ी लगाने के एवज में 50 रुपये की मांग की। इस बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच कहासुनी होने लगी। आसपास के लोगों ने मामले को शांत करवाया। लोगों को देखकर मुकेश वहां से चला गया।
करीब आधे घंटे बाद मुकेश फिर वहां पहुंचा और बुजुर्ग से रुपये मांगने लगा। इस बात को लेकर दोनों में हाथापाई हो गई। मुकेश ने बुजुर्ग को नीचे गिरा दिया और पास ही पड़े ईंट उठाकर उसके सिर पर ताबड़तोड़ कई वार किए। लोगों ने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने बुजुर्ग को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां से उसे सफदरजंग अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। जहां शुक्रवार तड़के बुजुर्ग ने दम तोड़ दिया।

crime
साक्षी मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

ट्रोल होते ही ठंडे पड़े साक्षी के तेवर, बोली-पिता से कोई शिकायत नहीं, मां प्लीज आप दवा ले लो...

बिथरी चैनपुर के विधायक राजेश मिश्रा उर्फ पप्पू भरतौल की बेटी साक्षी ने शनिवार को एक टीवी न्यूज चैनल से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि मुझसे गलती हो गई है लेकिन यह सब हालात की वजह से हुआ।

13 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली के झिलमिल औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की फैक्टरी में आग लगने के बाद बचाव कार्य करते दमकलकर्मी।
Delhi

प्लास्टिक फैक्टरी में आग, दम घुटने से तीन की मौत

14 जुलाई 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

फेज-4 के निर्माण कार्य में जुटी डीएमआरसी, कॉरिडोर की लंबाई होगी 60 किलोमीटर से अधिक

13 जुलाई 2019

रबर फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: रबर फैक्ट्री में आग लगने से तीन की मौत, मौके पर दमकल की 30 गाड़ियां

13 जुलाई 2019

Many train late due to failure of overhead wire
Delhi

शताब्दी, श्री शक्ति एक्सप्रेस समेत कई ट्रेनें देरी से खुलीं

13 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली के झिलमिल इलाके स्थित फैक्ट्री में लगी आग की घटना के बाद घटनास्थल पर पहुचें पूर्व केंद्री?
Delhi

भाजपा नेताओं ने दिल्ली सरकार पर साधा निशाना

14 जुलाई 2019

foreign women arrested with drugs
Delhi

मादक पदार्थ ला रही विदेशी महिला पकड़ी

14 जुलाई 2019

Namaste gang mastermind arrested
Delhi

लूटपाट करने वाला नमस्ते गैंग का सरगना गिरफ्तार

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

मां नहीं बन पाई तो पति संग मिलकर दो साल की मासूम को किया किडनैप, गिरफ्तार

13 जुलाई 2019

delhi metro
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रो के चौथे चरण को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी हरी झंडी, इन इलाकों के लोगों को होगा फायदा

13 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, महासचिव रामलाल वापस आरएसएस में बुलाए गए

भारतीय जनता पार्टी संगठन में एक बड़ा बदलाव हुआ है। महासचिव रामलाल को वापस आरएसएस में बुला लिया गया है।

13 जुलाई 2019

रबर फैक्ट्री 01:31

दिल्ली की रबर फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 2 महिलाओं समेत 3 की मौत

13 जुलाई 2019

धोनी 5:03

क्रिकेट के मैदान से अभी धोनी की विदाई का वक्त नहीं हुआ है

13 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

इब्राहिम का ये अंदाज देख याद आ जाएंगे दादा मंसूर अली खान पटौदी!

13 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान 2 05:46

चंद्रयान-2 लॉन्च के लिए तैयार, चंद्रयान 1 से कई मायनों में है अलग

13 जुलाई 2019

संजय सिंह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली को इको-फ्रेंडली गांव का मॉडल देंगे आप सांसद 

13 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा में शामिल हुए गोपीचंद गहलोत
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल हुए इनेलो के नेता गोपीचंद गहलोत, मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर ने किया स्वागत

13 जुलाई 2019

handcuff
Delhi NCR

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आईईडी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, दो गिरफ्तार

13 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः मुठभेड़ में पुलिस ने दो बदमाशों को किया गिरफ्तार, सिर पर था 50 हजार का इनाम

14 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में लूट और डकैती करने वाले नमस्ते गैंग का कुख्यात अपराधी गिरफ्तार

13 जुलाई 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

चेक बाउंस मामले में पुलिस ने पेश किया सात साल का स्कूली बच्चा, जज ने केस खारिज किया

10 जुलाई 2019

