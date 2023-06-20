Notifications

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Kejriwal government gives big relief to CNG taxi drivers permit validity extended up to 15 years

Delhi: केजरीवाल सरकार ने टैक्सी ड्राइवरों को दी बड़ी राहत, 15 साल तक बढ़ाई CNG टैक्सियों की परमिट वैधता

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Published by: अनुज कुमार Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2023 08:56 PM IST
सार

दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार ने टैक्सी चालकों को बड़ी राहत दी है। सरकार ने कहा कि सीएनजी से चलने वाली सभी गाड़ियों का परमिट 15 साल तक वैलिड रहेगा।

Kejriwal government gives big relief to CNG taxi drivers permit validity extended up to 15 years
टैक्सी कैब - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
विस्तार

दिल्ली परिवहन विभाग ने एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेते हुए सीएनजी टैक्सियों के परमिट की वैधता को 15 साल तक बढाने का फैसला किया है। केजरीवाल सरकार के इस फैसले से दिल्ली-एनसीआर क्षेत्र में हजारों टैक्सी मालिकों को राहत मिलेगी।


 

इन शर्तों के साथ लागू होंगे ये नियम
दिल्ली परिवहन विभाग के आदेश में कहा गया है कि मोटर वाहन अधिनियम-1988, सीएवीआर-1989 और डीएमवीआर-1993 में निर्धारित सभी शर्तों को पूरा करने वाली टैक्सियों पर ये नियम लागू होगा। दिल्ली के परिवहन मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत ने एक बयान में कहा है कि मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली सरकार हमेशा टैक्सी चालकों के साथ खड़ी रही है। इस कदम से सभी टैक्सी चालकों को मदद मिलेगी। अब वे 15 वर्षों तक अपने सीएनजी वाहन को चला सकेंगे।

दिल्ली सरकार ने कई बैठकों के बाद लिया फैसला
परिवहन विभाग ने परमिट की वैधता बढ़ाने के अपने निर्णय से पहले इसपर गंभीरता से मंथन किया। विभाग ने पाया कि दिल्ली एनसीआर में अनुबंध कैरिज परमिट के तहत चलने वाली टैक्सियों की विभिन्न श्रेणियों के बीच परमिट की अवधि में असमानता है। अब तक डीएल-1 आरटी के साथ सिटी टैक्सी योजना 2015 के तहत पंजीकृत टैक्सियों की परमिट वैधता केवल आठ वर्ष थी। काली और पीली कैब और अन्य श्रेणियों सहित सभी टैक्सियों की वैधता 15 वर्ष थी। मोटर वाहन अधिनियम-1988 के मुताबिक ऐसा था।

दिल्ली सरकार ने इस विसंगति को दूर करते हुए सीएनजी या स्वच्छ ईंधन पर चलने वाली टैक्सियों के लिए परमिट की वैधता को 15 साल तक बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है। दिल्ली सरकार के इस कदम से पर्यावरण के अनुकूल परिवहन विकल्पों को बढ़ावा देने और शहर में प्रदूषण के स्तर को कम करने में मदद मिलेगी।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

