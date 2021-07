दिल्ली: मुस्लिम महिलाओं की तस्वीरें चुराने वाले सुल्ली डील मोबाइल एप का पर्दाफाश, गिटहब को भेजा नोटिस, केस दर्ज

Delhi Police Special Cell registers FIR. An app named 'SULLI DEAL', created for stealing photos of Muslim women uses hosting platform 'GITHUB' to auction the stolen photos.

National Commission for Women (NCW) takes suo motu cognizance of a media report "about now a defunct website 'Sulli Deals', which had posted pictures of Muslim women and had put it up for auction".