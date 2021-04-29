बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Delhi Police came to the aid of sitarist Debu Chaudhary

सितारवादक देबू चौधरी की मदद को आई दिल्ली पुलिस, समय पर पहुंचाई जीवनदायी ऑक्सीजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली  Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Thu, 29 Apr 2021 12:17 AM IST
demo pic...
demo pic... - फोटो : Pixabay
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना काल में दिल्ली पुलिस लोगों की बड़ी मददगार साबित हो रही है। अव्यवस्था के इस दौर में लोगों को दिल्ली पुलिस मसीहा बनकर मदद कर रही है। मुसीबत के समय प्रख्यात सितारवादक पंडित देबू चौधरी की मदद के लिए भी दिल्ली पुलिस आगे आई। 
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पंडित देबू चौधरी को ऑक्सीजन की आवश्यकता थी क्योंकि उसका स्तर गिर रहा था। तब सीआर पार्क पुलिस ने उनके परिजनों से संपर्क किया और चिकित्सा जरूरत के अन्य सामान के साथ ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर भी पहुंचाया गया।  

city & states delhi dlhi police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

