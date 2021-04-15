बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
दिल्ली : कोविड मौतों का ग्राफ चढ़ा, कब्रिस्तान में जगह पड़ी कम  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली  Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Thu, 15 Apr 2021 03:26 AM IST
मोहम्मद शमीम
मोहम्मद शमीम - फोटो : ANI
कोरोना की ये लहर दिल्ली के साथ-साथ देश पर भी भारी पड़ रही है। हर मामले में रिकॉर्ड टूट रहा है। इस बार संक्रमण न केवस ज्यादा है बल्कि तेज भी है। और उसी तेजी के साथ बढ़ रहे हैं कोरोना से अपनी जान गंवाने वाले लोग। ऐसे में शव-दाह को लेकर भी मुसीबत खड़ी हो गई है। 
दिल्ली के सबसे बड़े जदीद कब्रिस्तान में भी जगह की कमी हो गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आईटीओ स्थित इस कब्रिस्तान में जगह कम पड़ रही है। कब्रिस्तान की देखरेख करने वाले मोहम्मद शमीम ने बताया कि कोरोना से ग्रस्त अब केवल 150-200 शव और दफ्नाए जा सकते हैं।  

