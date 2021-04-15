दिल्ली : कोविड मौतों का ग्राफ चढ़ा, कब्रिस्तान में जगह पड़ी कम  

Delhi: ITO-situated Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam, one of the largest graveyards in Delhi, is running out of space for burial of bodies of COVID-19 victims as COVID-related deaths spike.
"We've space for burial of just 150-200 more such bodies," Caretaker Md Samim said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3klg5gD6Xy— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021
