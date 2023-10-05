शराब घोटाला: संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी पर AAP-BJP आमने सामने, पात्रा के वार पर आतिशी ने पूछे ये सवाल

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
दिल्ली में कथित शराब घोटाला मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने आम आदमी पार्टी से राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जिसके बाद आप और भाजपा के बीच बयानबाजी का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। आज संजय सिंह को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में आम आदमी पार्टी बीजेपी मुख्यालय का घेराव कर रही है।
भाजपा बोली- भ्रष्टाचार करना आप का चरित्र
संजय सिंह की गिरफ्तारी पर भाजपा प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। गिरफ्तारी पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए संबित पात्रा ने कहा कि दिल्ली में खुले तौर पर भ्रष्टाचार हुआ है। खुले तौर पर भ्रष्टाचार करना आप का चरित्र है और जब वे पकड़े जाते हैं तो वे इस पर राजनीति शुरू कर देते हैं।
BJP National Spokesperson Dr. @sambitswaraj addresses a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. https://t.co/eGq90LTRnJ— BJP (@BJP4India) October 5, 2023
#WATCH | On Sanjay Singh's arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, Delhi minister & AAP leader Atishi says, "In this investigation, the ED and CBI have deployed more than 500 officers since last 15 months... These officers have raided thousands of places, but they… pic.twitter.com/LnJC1Hw7zT— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023
#WATCH दिल्ली | AAP सांसद संजय सिंह के पिता दिनेश सिंह ने कहा, "उन्होंने (ED) वही किया जो उनके आकाओं ने उनसे कहा था। उन्हें मेरे घर में कुछ नहीं मिला। अगर किसी को कुछ नहीं मिल रहा, तो लंबा टटोलेगा ही। उन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला, इसलिए समय लगा।" pic.twitter.com/J9veKEpeOH— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 5, 2023
