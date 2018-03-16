शहर चुनें

मेट्रो के सामने कूदा युवक, जांच में सामने आया ऐसा सच जानकर चौंकी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 01:13 AM IST
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में एक युवक ने मेट्रो के सामने कूदकर आत्महत्या कर ली। जांच में चौंकाने वाला सच सामने आया है। जानकर पुलिस भी हैरान है। 
घटना आईएनए मेट्रो स्टेशन की है। बताया जा रहा है कि यहां मेट्रो के इंतजार में एकय युवक खड़ा था। जैसे ही मेट्रो ट्रेन स्टेशन पर पहुंची। तो युवक तुरंत उसके सामने कूद गया। युवक की मेट्रो की चपेट में आने से मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। 

बताया जा रहा है कि रात करीब 10 बजे पुलिस को जानकारी मिली कि हुडा सिटी सेंटर से समयपुर बादली की ओर जाने वाली मेट्रो के सामने एक 28 साल का युवक कूद गया। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। समाचार भेजे जाने तक युवक की शिनाख्त नहीं हो पाई थी।

