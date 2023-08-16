Yamuna Water Level: दिल्लीवासियों पर बाढ़ का खतरा, एक बार फिर खतरे के निशान के पार पहुंचा यमुना नदी का जलस्तर

दिल्ली के पुराने रेलवे ब्रिज पर मंगलवार को यमुना नदी का जलस्तर एक बार फिर खतरे के निशान से ऊपर बढ़कर 205.39 मीटर तक पहुंच गया है। केंद्रीय जल आयोग (सीडब्ल्यूसी) के आंकड़ों के अनुसार, जल स्तर में लगातार वृद्धि देखी जा रही है, जो मंगलवार की रात 10 बजे खतरे के निशान 205.33 मीटर को पार कर 205.39 मीटर हो गया।

#WATCH | Water level of River Yamuna rises in Delhi again. Drone visuals from this morning show the current situation around Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/PATydIBQXZ