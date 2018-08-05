शहर चुनें

फ्रेंडशिप डे पर दिल्ली एनसीआर का मौसम हुआ याराना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 03:46 PM IST
delhi weather
delhi weather
राजधानी दिल्ली में फ्रेंडशिप डे पर मौसम सुहाना हो गया है। बीते हफ्ते लगातार बारिश के कारण लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा था। इसके बाद लगातार कड़ाके की धूप ने लोगों खूब परेशान किया। रविवार सुबह हल्की धूप के बाद दोपहर में आसमान में काले बादल छा गए।  
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इस सप्ताह राजधानी में बारिश हो सकती है। हफ्ते में 2 दिन लगातार रुक-रुक कर बारिश होगी जिससे तापमान तीन से चार डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे गिरेगा। बताया जा रहा है कि आधी के साथ बारिश होने की संभावना अधिक है। 

