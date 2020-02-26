शहर चुनें


विधानसभा में बोले केजरीवाल, दिल्ली में बाहर से आए लोगों ने फैलाई हिंसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Feb 2020 06:14 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने जाफराबाद, सीलमपुर समेत नॉर्थ-ईस्ट दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर विधानसभा में कहा कि दिल्ली के लोग हिंसा नहीं चाहते हैं। यह कुछ असामाजिक, राजनीतिक और बाहरी तत्वों द्वारा किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि एक आम आदमी यह सब नहीं कर सकता है। दिल्ली के हिंदू और मुस्लिम आपस में लड़ाई नहीं चाहते हैं।
उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि हम इस हिंसा में शहीद हुए दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड कांस्टेबल रतन लाल को एक करोड़ रुपये की आर्थिक मदद देंगे साथ ही उनके परिवार में से एक व्यक्ति को सरकारी नौकरी भी देंगे। 
 

केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली में हिंसा रोकने लिए जरूरत हो तो केंद्र सरकार को सेना लगाना चाहिए। दिल्ली का निर्माण शवों की बुनियाद पर नहीं, अच्छी शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य से संभव है।
arvind kejriwal delhi violence delhi riots delhi police caa protest

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

