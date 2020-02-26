विधानसभा में बोले केजरीवाल, दिल्ली में बाहर से आए लोगों ने फैलाई हिंसा

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly: People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the 'aam aadmi'. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus & Muslims in Delhi never want to fight. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/gE655ZNgJs— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly: I want to assure the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal ji that we will take care of them. We will give a compensation of Rs 1 Crore and a job to a member of his family. pic.twitter.com/ifh9UernLI— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
