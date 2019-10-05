उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला: कोर्ट में पीड़िता की मां से पूरी नहीं हुई जिरह, अब नौ अक्टूबर को होगी सुनवाई

Unnao rape case: In a special hearing in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court today, cross-examination of the victim's mother took place. However, the same could not be completed as the counsel of the accused was not available today. The matter is now listed for October 9.— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019
Unnao rape case: After completion of cross-examination of the victim's mother, victim's sister will be cross-examined by the counsel of the accused on October 9. https://t.co/MxsKi76fyZ— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019
5 अक्टूबर 2019