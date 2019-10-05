शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   victim Mother reached Delhi Court over Unnao rape case

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला: कोर्ट में पीड़िता की मां से पूरी नहीं हुई जिरह, अब नौ अक्टूबर को होगी सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 04:59 PM IST
उन्नाव मामले की सुनवाई (फाइल फोटो)
उन्नाव मामले की सुनवाई (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले को लेकर आज दिल्ली के तीस हजारी कोर्ट में विशेष सुनवाई हुई। मामले में पीड़िता की मां से जिरह हुई। हालांकि, इसे पूरा नहीं किया जा सका क्योंकि आरोपी के वकील आज उपलब्ध नहीं थे। अब मामले की सुनवाई नौ अक्टूबर के लिए सूचीबद्ध कर दी गई है।   
वहीं पीड़िता की मां से पूछताछ के बाद अब पीड़िता की बहन से नौ अक्टूबर को काउंसिल सावल-जवाब करेगी।
 

बता दें कि सीबीआई ने उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में गुरुवार को आरोप पत्र दाखिल कर दिया। पीड़िता से 11 जून 2017 को कथित रूप से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया गया था। यह मामला विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर से जुड़े उस मामले से अलग है जिसमें नाबालिग पीड़िता से चार जून 2017 को कथित  दुष्कर्म का आरोप है। 
