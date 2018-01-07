Download App
कराटे : यूपी ने जीती सबसे भारी ट्रॉफी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 09:52 PM IST
up won the heaviest trophy in the world in karate championship
trophy
शहर में आयोजित दो दिवसीय अखिल भारतीय कराटे चैंपियनशिप में विश्व की सबसे भारी और ऊंची ट्रॉफी जीतने के लिए छह राज्यों के सैकड़ों कराटे खिलाड़ियों ने अपना दमखम दिखाया। यूपी के खिलाड़ियों ने सबसे अधिक 176 मेडल जीतकर ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की। सेक्टर-73 स्थित फॉलिक फार्म में आयोजित हुई प्रतियोगिता में यूपी, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, राजस्थान, उत्तराखंड और महाराष्ट्र के करीब 400 कराटे खिलाड़ियों ने हिस्सा लिया।

प्रतियोगिता में दी जाने वाली ट्रॉफी विश्व की सबसे ऊंची व भारी ट्रॉफी है। जिसे फॉलिक फार्म के मालिक ने अपनी मां की याद में बनवाया है। इसका वजन 180 किलोग्राम है और ऊंचाई 8 फीट है।

इसे लिम्का बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज किया गया है। यूपी के खिलाड़ियों ने सबसे ज्यादा मेडल हासिल कर इसे अपने नाम किया। यूपी ने प्रतियोगिता में 67 गोल्ड मेडल, 53 सिल्वर मेडल और 56 ब्रांज जीते। ब्यूरो
