Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को एम्स से छुट्टी मिली, कोर्ट ने कहा परिवार दिल्ली में रहे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 06:22 AM IST
एम्स
एम्स - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को एम्स अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है। कोर्ट ने अभी पीड़िता के परिवार को दिल्ली में ही रहने के निर्देश दिए हैं। बता दें कि 28 जुलाई सड़क दुर्घटना में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता जख्मी हो गई थी। दुर्घटना के समय गाड़ी में पीड़िता के साथ उनका वकील और दो परिवार के लोग भी मौजूद थे। 
भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर दुष्कर्म मामले में आरोपी है। विधायक पर आरोप है कि उसने पीड़िता के साथ 4 जून 2017 को अपने घर पर दुष्कर्म किया, जहां पीड़िता नौकरी मांगने गई थी। 
unnao rape survivor discharged aiims delhi news
