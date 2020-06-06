Delhi-NCR Live: ईडी मुख्यालय के पांच कर्मचारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव, आज भी दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर चल रही चेकिंग

5 #COVID19 positive cases found in the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, Delhi. The building was sanitized yesterday; it has been sealed till tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zw0noeEXi1— ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020
दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर पर पुलिसकर्मी वाहनों की जांच कर रहे हैं। तस्वीरें डीएनडी फ्लाईओवर से। pic.twitter.com/UKDLKt1uTj— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 6, 2020
Markings made for social distancing. Bells covered. No offering of prasad/garlands allowed. Devotees will come in 2 queues & have 2 separate exits. At exit, they'll be given pouched prasad of rock sugar (mishri). Sprinkling of 'ganga jal'/applying of 'tilak' won't be done: R Goel https://t.co/N9uKY6iCUu pic.twitter.com/4xygKHJ9i4— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020
